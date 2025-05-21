Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, wife Hailey Summer and son Ares share adorable family time on court after OKC's Game 1 win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder drew first blood in their Western Conference Finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, winning Game 1 at their home floor. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander spent precious time with his son Ares on the court to celebrate the win.

In clips posted by ESPN’s Sportscenter, Ares was seen dribbling and playing with the ball in circles at the Paycom Center in OKC while his parents, Shai and his wife Hailey Summer, watched him. The Thunder star was also seen carrying his child shortly after the win as the crowd rejoiced for the team.

The one-year-old Ares was also on the sidelines during the Thunder’s win. At halftime, he was also seen in Gilgeous-Alexander’s arms as the Thunder turned their game around in the latter half of the game.

After struggling in the first half, Gilgeous-Alexander got himself going in the final two quarters, scoring 20 of his total 31 points in the game to pull the Thunder away from danger in the series opener against the Timberwolves.

The Thunder outscored Minnesota, 70-40, in the second half to secure the win, which continued their momentum after their grueling seven-game series win against the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Gilgeous-Alexander named his signature shoes’ grey colorway after his son Ares, named after the Greek god of war.

Being a father to son Ares is ‘best thing in the world,’ says Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a proud father to his first son, Ares. Talking to "The Oklahoman" in 2024, the Thunder’s MVP frontrunner explained what it feels like to be a father.

“It’s a different type of love. It’s surreal. It’s hard to wrap your head around. But it’s for sure the best thing in the world, hands down.”

Gilgeous-Alexander also revealed how their family works together in making sure that he remained focused on basketball despite being a first-time father.

“Hailey does a great job of still making sure I get my work in, making sure I have time to hoop. But outside of hoop, it’s all (Ares),” he said.

SGA is expected to snag his first-ever NBA MVP award, following an impressive regular season where he averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game for the top-seed OKC.

If they win it all this year, Gilgeous-Alexander would also give the Thunder franchise its first NBA title since 1979.

