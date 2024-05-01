Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and wife Hailey Summers announce birth of their firstborn Ares Alexander 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially a dad—not to the New Orleans Pelicans whom his OKC Thunder disposed of in four games—but to a son. The OKC superstar and his wife, Hailey Summers, announced the birth of their firstborn on Instagram.

The couple chose to name their son Ares Alexander. He was born on Apr. 25, right in the middle of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s playoff run. Fortunately for the couple, Ares’ birth didn't overlap with any games, as it was a rest day for the Thunder.

The Thunder star and his partner, a former college soccer athlete, have been dating since 2016, even before the LA Clippers selected him 11th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. They disclosed their pregnancy news in December and got married in February.

In his sixth season in the league, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has blossomed into a bonafide superstar. He started as a trusty young point guard for the Clippers before getting a bigger opportunity after getting traded to the Thunder.

This season, he's one of the finalists for the MVP award, averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 75 games for the Thunder, who became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history under his leadership.

He also guided the Thunder to a first-round sweep of the Pelicans, contributing to the team's achievement as the youngest squad to ever achieve a sweep in NBA history.

He averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. Now, let's see if SGA will benefit from the "new dad buff," as some fans pointed out in his Instagram post.

Who is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife?

Hailey Summers, born in Hamilton, Ontario on Oct. 22, 1999, is the wife of NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They both hail from Canada. They became engaged in June 2023 and tied the knot in February 2024.

Summers has an athletic background. She played as a defender for the Great Danes, the soccer team of the University of Albany. She appeared in 56 games for the team and had three assists and one goal. She's an alumna of St. Mary High School.

In the early stages of their relationship, Summers frequently shared pictures of her and Gilgeous-Alexander as a couple on Instagram. However, most of these photos have since been archived.

They now only occasionally share photos, typically for significant announcements like their engagement, marriage and the birth of their first child.

