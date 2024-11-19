"Shame on Joel Embiid and PG": NBA fans blast 76ers stars after blowout loss to Heat puts them 2-11 in the East

As they slammed Joel Embiid and Paul George after the Philadelphia 76ers were blown out 106-89 by the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Monday, NBA fans were in an unforgiving mood. The loss saw Philly slip to 2-11 in the East standings and tie with the Washington Wizards for the second-worst record in the league this season.

Embiid had a quiet evening with 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. George had 18 points, six rebounds, and as many assists. The Heat outplayed them as Jimmy Butler returned from injury to drop a 30-point double-double. As for the fans, they didn't mince words when calling out the 76ers duo.

One of them wrote:

"Wow Sixers and Wizards neck and neck for Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Shame on Joel Embiid and PG man"

@nugsgetbuckets added:

"Sixers really poverty team."

@f8atility said:

"They really thought they were a championship team."

@lindorSZN tweeted:

"Embiid is the worst player in the entire league to build your franchise around."

@ctclevelandfan had some questions.

"Trust the process! Is that still a thing?"

@jacob_michael wanted the 76ers to trade Joel Embiid

"Trade Embiid and build around McCain and Maxey before it’s too late. End the process"

Embiid has only played three games this season — all three resulting in losses for the 76ers. It has been a rough start to the new edition for the former MVP as he dealt with an injury blow to start the season and was later suspended for shoving a media member soon after.

Joel Embiid was a doubtful starter vs the Heat after an illness scare

It was a game-time decision as Joel Embiid who was slated to take the floor against the Miami Heat came down with an illness. This saw his status downgraded to questionable ahead of the marquee Monday matchup. However, the big was declared probable again after his pregame warmups.

The 76ers need help, and with Tyrese Maxey out with a hamstring injury, Philadelphia will need more from their two All-Stars to get out of the rut they have landed themselves in. While health and consistency will see the 76ers climb out, the gaping 10-loss hole will make things difficult for any side.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers play the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum next Wednesday (Nov. 20). They begin a three-game homestand after hosting the Brooklyn Nets.

