"Shame for the league to allow this": Raptors coach Darko Rajaković fuming at NBA referees after Lakers-Raptors whistle fest

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković raised a howl over what he perceived to be unfair treatment his team received from game officials in their 131-132 loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday on the road.

He, in particular, highlighted the 23-2 discrepancy in free throws that the home team got in the fourth quarter, which he felt weighed a lot in their ability to come up with a win.

In the postgame press conference, a furious Darko Rajaković made sure to make his issue with the NBA referees known, saying:

“It’s a shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter. Like, how to play the game? I understand, respect for all the All-Stars but we have star players in our team as well.”

“How would you explain that to me? They had to win tonight. Then if that’s the case, just let us know so that we don’t show up for the game. Just give them the win.”

The contest was tightly fought throughout but turned controversial, marked by some significant calls from the referees down the stretch.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers in the win, finishing with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. LeBron James had a double-double of 22 points and 12 assists.

It was the first back-to-back victories for the Lakers (19-19) in over a month.

Scottie Barnes, meanwhile, led four Toronto starters who scored 21 points or more in the game, putting up 26 points to go along with six assists and two blocks.

The Raptors (15-22) are next to play the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Raptors coach Darko Rajaković unhappy with decisions in Lakers-Raptors game after recent trade

Darko Rajaković fuming following their loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday was not all surprising since they were doing well following a trade they had recently.

Since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickly from the New York Knicks for OG Anunoby, the Raptors won three of four games before the defeat to the Lakers.

In a recent interview by way of The Athletic, Darko Rajaković shared that they got quality pieces from the trade they had with the Knicks, He spoke, in particular, about Barrett and the dimension he brings to the attack of the team.

The 44-year-old Serbian coach said:

“RJ is a very dynamic player. He is a very good cutter, good driver, an improved spot-up shooter, as well. I'm really excited to see how he's going to jell with our team.”

In the four games he has played so far for the Raptors, Canada's Barrett has been good for 21 points, 6.5 rebounds, and three assists in 31.5 minutes.

Meanwhile, Quickley is steady for 17.3 points and 6.5 assists.