"Shameful behavior": $400M worth Shaquille O’Neal sued by ex-employee for allegedly breaking financial promises

Donnie Wilson, an ex-employee of O'Neal's Jersey Legends Pro, accused NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal of owing him money. Finurah's Christian Spencer reported the news.

Wilson also accused the former MVP and champion and his longtime business partner Michael Parris of deceptive practices, breach of contract being one of them.

According to Wilson, he, O'Neal and Parris verbally agreed about his role in producing movies, including the Oscar-winning short "Queen of Basketball." But O'Neal and Parris did not fulfill their promise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wilson claims O'Neal and Parris did not compensate him for his contributions to the movie. The only profit he got from the flick was a side work from HBO.

“This whole ordeal has left me reeling," Wilson said in a statement. "It’s been a breach of trust that has shattered my faith in fairness.”

“Beyond the money owed, it’s the personal aspect that cuts the deepest. Being considered family by Shaquille’s loved ones, particularly Michael Parris’ family, makes this betrayal feel like a sharp slap in the face. I feel deeply disappointed and let down,” Wilson continued.

Who is Donnie Wilson, Shaquille O'Neal's former employee?

Donnie Wilson knew Shaquille O'Neal from when the NBA legend played for LA Lakers and the Miami Heat from 1996-2006.

Referred to by O'Neal apparently, Parris in 2019 contacted Wilson to become the creative head of Jersey Legends' movie arm.

Wilson claimed he was promised an 18% ownership interest in Jersey Legends and a partnership role. He accused the production outfit of not fulfilling its promises.

The Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of Reebok, has since acquired Jersey Legends. O'Neal is valued at around $400 million, according to Style, and is the performance basketball division's president.

On the other hand, Wilson also downplayed the credibility of O'Neal regarding handling his businesses and investments, citing the case of the failed crypto company FTX.

“It’s just shameful behavior by a celebrity of his status,” Ron Zambrano, Donnie Wilson's lawyer, said.

Zambrano added that O'Neal is trying to evade the financial obligations by not paying Wilson.