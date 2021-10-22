Shannon Sharpe claims Dwight Howard should've made's NBA's Top 75 list, says he was not liked because "he joked around a lot"

Dwight Howard is one of the most enigmatic players to ever step on the hardwood. He is a defensive stalwart on the court and has a fun personality off it.

The 35-year-old has given us several memorable moments on and off the court, whether it is his trademark block or his bickering with Shaquille O'Neal for the Superman moniker.

Howard has a storied resume that includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards and eight All-Star appearances. He is also a five-time NBA rebounds leader, a two-time NBA block leader and a 2020 NBA champion.

This is the resume of a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, so it was surprising for many to see Howard's name being left out of the NBA 75th-anniversary team.

NFL Hall of Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe jumped to Dwight Howard's defense and criticized his exclusion from the team. Sharpe alluded to the media and former players' dislike of the LA Lakers star as a possible reason for his exclusion from the team. Here is what he had to say:

"Congrats to all the players that made NBA75 Anniversary Tm, but Dwight Howard should’ve made this tm. Media and players former and current might not like him because he joked around a lot. His resume says, he’s one of the 75 best NBA players of all time."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Congrats to all the players that made NBA75 Anniversary Tm, but Dwight Howard should’ve made this tm. Media and players former and current might not like him because he joked around a lot. His resume says, he’s one of the 75 best NBA players of all time. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congrats to all the players that made NBA75 Anniversary Tm, but Dwight Howard should’ve made this tm. Media and players former and current might not like him because he joked around a lot. His resume says, he’s one of the 75 best NBA players of all time. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

The NBA's 75th-anniversary list seems to have more offensive superstars. The likes of James Harden and Damian Lillard have been included over defensive stalwarts such as Dikembe Mutombo and Dwight Howard.

Can Dwight Howard win another title with the LA Lakers this season?

Dwight Howard #39 attempting to block Jevon Carter's shot

Dwight Howard has an opportunity to win a second NBA championship with the LA Lakers this season. The Lakers made a couple of huge moves in the offseason, with the biggest of them all being the trade for All-Star and triple-double machine Russell Westbrook.

Howard will play a crucial role for the LA Lakers this season. The franchise brought him back to Tinseltown as they missed the elite production and defensive stability he gave them as a backup center during their 2020 championship run.

Dwight will take up a chunk of the minutes at center along with DeAndre Jordan. Anthony Davis is expected to play the five only during relevant matchups and crunch situations.

Also Read

There have been doubts concerning the LA Lakers roster, with their age, injury history and questionable fit all being valid concerns. However, considering their experience and their players' mindset, it won't be far-fetched to expect LeBron James to once again lift the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. Can Dwight win his second ring with the Lakers? Yes No 0 votes so far