"Imma say there's 10% chance that he hangs around long enough to play with Bryce" - Shannon Sharpe gives his 2 cents on whether LeBron James will be around to play with his sons

One thing LeBron James has been blessed with in his NBA career is longevity. Putting a major emphasis on his body has allowed the LA Lakers star to still be one of the league's top players heading into his twentith season.

Currently in his late-thirties, there is no telling when LeBron James might decide to hang it up for good. He's already begun talking about his life after basketball, most notably wanting to own a team in Las Vegas. That being said, there is one thing James still has on his checklist before he shuts the book on his playing days.

The NBA has seen countless father-son combinations across generations, but it's rare for a father to play alongside his own child. That is one of the final goals for LeBron James as his career winds down. Currently, "Bronny" James is 17-years-old, and his younger brother Bryce is 15-years-old.

FS1's Shannon Sharpe recently spoke about the idea of LeBron James playing with his sons in the NBA. He feels there's a good chance with his oldest, but sticking around to play with Bryce could be challenging.

"LeBron is putting all of his eggs in Bronny's basket. I'm gonna say yes to Bronny, I'm gonna say no to Bryce."

"I'ma say there's 10% chance that he hangs around long enough to play with Bryce. I'm a say there's 90% chance that he plays with Bronny."

Can LeBron James hang on long enough to play with both of his sons in the NBA?

Looking at it now, LeBron James will get to play with at least one of his children. Bronny is two years away from being able to enter the league, and with how LeBron looked last season, should still be going barring a freak injury.

Very few guys have hung around to play in their mid-forties, and when they do, they don't play much. But if anyone can overcome those odds, it's LeBron James. At 37-years-old, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Going off that level of production, he still has some gas left in the tank.

Things get tricky when Bryce comes into question. While a team might still be willing to sign LeBron four years from now, there is no telling how he might look at that point.

Getting the chance to play alongside his children at the professional level is a surreal achievement, and it's safe to say LeBron will do everything in his power to make it happen.

