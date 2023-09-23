Shannon Sharpe makes shocking admission about nearly ‘putting his hands’ on Skip Bayless after on-air argument involving Tom Brady 

Shannon Sharpe is known for getting into heated conversations, debates, and arguments about the NBA and the NFL. One example was on an episode of "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless in December of last year. The pair were talking about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sharpe was asked how much of the blame should go to the legendary quarterback Tom Brady, to which he responded that he deserves all the blame. Bayless seemed appalled that Sharpe would put all of the blame on the quarterback alone and this exchange quickly led to a very heated argument.

Recently, this long and heated argument was revisited by Shannon Sharpe on the "Stephen A. Smith Show." In reference to the incident, Sharpe had this to say:

"Why? Why would I be jealous of Tom Brady? I'm happy that Tom, Tom was like me, given an opportunity. He made the most out of the opportunity.

"I think that was, in all of my TV career," Sharpe added, going back to the actual argument with Bayless, "that probably was, I remember going home, calling my sister, I called my brother.

"My homeboy had said, everybody had told him and he had raced home and he had watched it. It took a lot, it took a lot for me not to, not to put my hands on him. It actually did."

Not long after this incident, the pairing of Sharpe and Bayless was broken up as the former left the show.

Why did Shannon Sharpe leave Skip Bayless and Undisputed?

Shannon Sharpe was Skip Bayless' co-host since 2016 but after seven long years, the pairing finally broke apart.

Many speculated that the reason for this was because the two did not have a good working relationship and that behind the scenes, things had been tense for a long time.

Nowadays, Sharpe is a host on ESPN's "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith. Aside from working together on the network, Sharpe also guests on the "Stephen A. Smith Show."

There, he mentioned that he felt he was being disrespected by Bayless and that he discredited his NFL career, especially during that argument surrounding Tom Brady in 2022.

Sharpe mentioned that this incident hurt him personally and was eventually what triggered him to think about moving on from "Undisputed" and with Skip Bayless.

