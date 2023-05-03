Shannon Sharpe puts the onus on Ja Morant, says Dillon Brooks not returning is ‘bull-jive’

Memphis Grizzlies' star players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks have been at the center of attention following the team's elimination from the NBA playoffs.

After a six-game series loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, many Grizzlies fans and analysts have been left wondering what went wrong.

One person who has been vocal about the situation is former NFL player and current sports analyst Shannon Sharpe on Dillion Brook's inability to knock down the 3's averaging 10-of-42 in the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What is the context of Shannon Sharpe's comments?

Sharpe made the comments during a recent episode of Undisputed, where he discussed the Grizzlies' offseason moves. His main point was that with Brooks unlikely to return to the Grizzlies, Ja Morant needs to step up and become more of a leader on the team.

Sharpe believes that if Ja Morant wants to take his career to the next level, he has to be able to handle this kind of pressure in the league.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“This is some bull-jive. They didn’t lose to the Lakers because of what Dillon Brooks said. Grizzlies have bigger issues and nobody talks more than Ja.” @ShannonSharpe sounds off on Grizzlies after reports surface they won’t re-sign Dillon Brooks:“This is some bull-jive. They didn’t lose to the Lakers because of what Dillon Brooks said. Grizzlies have bigger issues and nobody talks more than Ja.” .@ShannonSharpe sounds off on Grizzlies after reports surface they won’t re-sign Dillon Brooks:“This is some bull-jive. They didn’t lose to the Lakers because of what Dillon Brooks said. Grizzlies have bigger issues and nobody talks more than Ja.” https://t.co/J0ZIMb5cMU

"You come up short of your expectations and not be a place. All this at Dillon Brooks' seat? No, Dillon Brooks is the least of your problems. You know what the problem is? But y'all won't say that out loud.

"There was another bigger problem that circulated the letter part of this season, but y'all put that on Dillon Brooks. Dillon Brooks said what he said, but don't nobody talk more than Y'all.

"Go to the games and see he was the one that every time he do something this he can't effing guard me. Get him out of here. You coach it or you condone it. Now you want to place this at this man's feet now, Sean reported.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron



(via

"I don't care. He's old. ... I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron(via @espn_macmahon "I don't care. He's old. ... I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron 😳(via @espn_macmahon)https://t.co/P5yNF2c1pT

"They didn't lose to the Lakers because Dillon Brooks said what he said, that's not why you lost. And even if that was the skip, even if that was the case, you mean to tell me you let this get out? Oh, we not resigning this man under any circumstances really. So y'all do the man like that. There ain't no question that the man played. He played as hard as he could."

Sharpe's remarks serve as a reminder that even the top players must work hard and make continuous progress if they are to thrive in the postseason.

While Ja Morant undoubtedly possesses the talent and has a promising future ahead of him, he must learn from this lesson and strengthen his areas of weakness if he is to lead his team to greater heights.

Poll : 0 votes