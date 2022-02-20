Shannon Sharpe rants about substandard NBA All-Star Dunk Contest - "It's getting harder and harder to watch guys miss so many dunks"

Shannon Sharpe could not stop himself from ranting on Saturday night. The NFL Hall-of-Famer and sports analyst took to social media to express his disappointment with the NBA Slam Dunk contest that took place as the final event on All-Star Saturday.

With the four participants missing most of their dunk attempts, Sharpe went on Twitter and said:

"Did dunk contestants always miss this many dunks in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s? Damn, it’s getting harder and harder to watch guys miss so many dunks b4 they get one to go dwn. Maybe it’s me."

Although Obi Toppin finished as the eventual winner of the competition, the marquee event faced a lot of criticism from all sections of the NBA universe.

Former player and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade had this to say about the competition:

"Man, this Dunk Contest... WAS A 6!"

Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-point shooting competition; Team Cavs win NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge

The highlight of All-Star Saturday night was undoubtedly the three-point shooting contest. Karl-Anthony Towns set a new final-round record of 29 points to win the shootout ahead of Luke Kennard and Trae Young. Neither Kennard nor Young had a chance to tie or beat Towns with their final shot.

Towns became the tallest winner since 7-0 Dirk Nowitzki in 2006 and was the first center to do so.

NBA @NBA



: 29 points (tonight)

: 28 points (2018)



College teammates, great friends, and now owners of the best 2 final rounds in #MtnDew3PT history! @KarlTowns : 29 points (tonight) @DevinBook : 28 points (2018) College teammates, great friends, and now owners of the best 2 final rounds in #MtnDew3PT history!@KarlTowns: 29 points (tonight)@DevinBook: 28 points (2018)https://t.co/0iI2Y2yGOO

The Skills Challenge, which was the first event on All-Star Saturday, was won by Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers trio defeated Team Rooks, led by Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey, and Scottie Barnes, in a half-court shootout that decided the final round.

Shooting one at a time, Team Rooks set the pace to start the round by knocking down their first half-court shot in just 9.9 seconds. Team Cavs improved on that time, with Mobley splashing the squad’s second attempt with 5.5 seconds left on the clock.

The bucket lifted Team Cavs to the 2022 Taco Bells Skills Challenge crown, which also saw Team Antetokounmpos (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo) get eliminated before the final round.

The NBA All-Star Weekend will come to a close on Sunday night after the 71st NBA All-Star game is played in Cleveland. The All-Star game will be played between Team LeBron and Team Durant.

Kevin Durant, however, will not participate in the All-Star game since he is dealing with a knee injury. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is being replaced by the Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh