“This could be a very very slow slippery slope that we’re heading down” - Shannon Sharpe says he agrees with Adam Silver over his comments on Kevin Durant, believes the Nets have everything to appease KD

Kevin Durant wants to leave the Brooklyn Nets following a disappointing season. After Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract, Durant requested a trade.

The situation is not ideal for the Nets, Durant or the NBA. Adam Silver, the league's commissioner, recently spoke about the superstar's trade request, expressing dissatisfaction.

Shannon Sharpe agrees with Adam Silver and believes that the Nets have done everything they can to make Durant happy.

"I don't really know what else the Brooklyn Nets could have done to appease Kevin Durant," Sharpe said. "They went and got him James Harden, they got him a shooter in Patty Mills, when they made the trade for Harden, to ship him, they got another shooter in Seth Curry, they got him Ben Simmons, they got him the coach that he wanted, Steve Nash."

Adam Silver criticized Kevin Durant's trade request

Adam Silver wasn't happy to hear about Durant's trade request. While it's acceptable for NBA teams to trade players, the league frowns upon players who force their way out of teams.

Many fans and analysts disagree with Durant's trade request. Silver said the league doesn't want players requesting trades, especially after agreeing to long-term deals.

"Look, this needs to be a two-way street. Teams provide enormous security and guarantees to players and the expectation is, in return, they will meet their end of the bargain," the NBA commissioner said. "But we don't like to see players requesting trades, and we don't like to see it playing out the way it is."

Durant's situation in Brooklyn is unique. While the superstar wants to win it all, the drama in Brooklyn could be why he wants to compete elsewhere.

Kyrie Irving missed almost one-third of last season, and the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. They haven't lived up to their 'super-team' expectations.

Will Brooklyn trade Durant?

Some reports indicate that the Brooklyn Nets are keeping Kevin Durant. The Nets have a high asking price for the superstar. If no team meets that price, they will not trade him.

The four-time scoring champion may remain on the team throughout the summer.

The Nets are not in a hurry to trade him, and they don't have to do it before the season starts. If they get the right trade package, they could trade Durant before the trade deadline in February 2023.

