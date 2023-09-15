Shannon Sharpe-Stephen A. Smith 'First Take' partnership leaves Skip Bayless' 'Undisputed' nearly 600,000 viewers behind in debut week

Shannon Sharpe recently made the transition to "First Take" after spending years on the set of "Undisputed" co-hosting alongside Skip Bayless. Although the adjustment has seen the Pro Football Hall of Famer work through some kinks, he has been credited with giving the program a big ratings boost.

According to Front Office Sports, Sharpe's appearance on "First Take" on Tuesday drew in a whopping 717,000 viewers. On the flip side, Skip Bayless' "Undisputed" program drew in 118,000 viewers on Fox Sports 1.

As such, Shannon Sharpe is being credited for the 599,000 viewership difference in the two shows.

On the flip side, while he and Stephen A. Smith are drawing in massive ratings on ESPN, Bayless is now working alongside three NFL veterans. In the wake of Sharpe's departure from the show, network executives have tapped Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, and Richard Sherman to fill in.

While Sharpe and Smith iron out some kinks on the "First Take" program, "Undisputed" is working out some kinks of its own. With three other voices joining Bayless on the set, it seems as though he briefly took a backseat while the new analysts verbally sparred.

Shannon Sharpe's recent errors on the set of "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith

Although viewership is doing well for Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith on "First Take," there have been some blunders. Notably, Sharpe has called Smith 'Skip' a number of times.

Despite the Hall of Famer being upset and frustrated with himself, Stephen A. Smith has been supportive of his new co-host. Both on and off the air, Smith has backed Sharpe when it comes to the mistakes, assuring him that after seven years sitting opposite Bayless, he understands.

In addition, the two men have been able to laugh about the situation. While former NFL player Pat McAfee was making a guest appearance on the show, he jokingly referred to Smith as Skip Bayless, breaking the tension.

Super Bowl LVII - Previews

In addition, Stephen A. Smith has taken to Twitter to call out fans for coming down hard on Sharpe for the mistakes. After Shannon Sharpe referred to him as Skip earlier this week, Smith took to Twitter with a message for viewers:

"Will folks calm the F$&@ down please. The man worked with Skip for 2 1/2 hours every single weekday for 6 1/2 YEARS! I’m surprised he hasn’t called me Skip more. Honest mistake. Nobody is fazed this way! So long as he shows up to First Take when I ask, we are good!"

Whether or not viewership for "First Take" holds up, only time will tell.

