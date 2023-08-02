Shannon Sharpe suggests young athletes push themselves to the limit as Damar Hamlin and Bronny James suffer traffic accidents

Shannon Sharpe is a sports media personality who became popular for the talk show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." Sharpe constantly shares his views on basketball and other sports and is a valued voice across the industry.

While Shannon Sharpe is no longer a part of Undisputed, he answered some questions about the recent incident where Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Even Damar Hamlin collapsed during an NFL game in January.

When questioned about where Sharpe stands on Bronny's incident, here is what he had to say:

"Man, I wish, I am not qualified to offer an opinion one way or another. I am not a cardiologist. All I know is that what transpired, what I read has transpired and then I see Bronny out last night with his dad. So thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. Hopefully, Bronny is doing really well and I'm excited that he's back up."

Shannon Sharpe was hopeful for Bronny James given that Sharpe is close with the James family. He was further asked if young athletes have a lot of pressure on them to perform, especially with scholarships and contracts on the line. Here is how Sharpe responded:

"I think guys are pushing themselves that hard. I mean, I promise you there's not a young athlete that pushes themselves as hard as I push myself. And, I didn't have the nutrition, I didn't have the knowledge or the understanding. I mean you know each guy is different so I'm not going to say that LeBron is pushing his son or Bronny is pushing himself harder than anybody else."

Either way, what transpired is that Bronny suffered from a cardiac arrest. When talking about the reason for the cardiac arrest, Sharpe said:

"I don't know...I bet there's some great doctors that can explain this better than I can. I'm sorry."

Ultimately, Shannon Sharpe acknowledged that young athletes might be pushing themselves too hard. Sharpe did not try and explain this exact cardiac arrest case as he is not a doctor, but he did suggest that young athletes should be aware of their nutrition and physical health.

What is Shannon Sharpe's workout routine like?

Shannon Sharpe is 55 years old and is an NFL legend. However, despite having retired and being relatively old, Sharpe stays on top of his health with intense workouts.

Given Shannon Sharpe's age, he no longer goes to the gym six times a week. Instead, he tries to go around four to five times a week, depending on his energy level. Even while at the gym, the goal is no longer to move maximum weights as a professional football player world, but rather to have a balanced workout. Here is what Sharpe said:

"I focus a little more on cardio [now] whereas before it was always lift, lift, lift. Now, I don’t want to put my body through those rigors. I’ve had both of my hips replaced and it’s now about maintaining. I’ll go into the gym and I’m not trying to bench 500 anymore. I’m not trying to leg press 20 plates or deadlift 600 pounds.

"Now, I’ll bench 275, maybe 315 for six to eight reps. With dumbbells, I’ll probably go up to 105. I don’t need to be the strongest 54-year-old in America."

This is a complete mindset change for Shannon Sharpe as compared to his young days. That said, it cannot be mistaken for a lack of motivation. Even during COVID-19, when the world was on lockdown, Sharpe continued to maintain his fitness and switched to home workouts.

Just as important as the workouts is the diet. And, as far as diet is concerned, here is what Shannon Sharpe said:

"I don’t do a diet because they have a start and an end. I have a lifestyle and my lifestyle is I watch what I eat. I eat egg whites for breakfast, chickennand turkey. Beef for lunch with carrots, rice and broccoli. I’ll do Brussel sprouts occasionally. I’ll do mixed greens with apples on top, and balsamic vinaigrette. If I want a burger, it will be plain, maybe some ketchup."

Sharpe continued:

"On the weekends, I’ll have French toast, and pancakes but that’s not five days a week. I have cheat meals, not a cheat day. I don’t wake up and eat pancakes, French toast, and sausages and turn around and have fried chicken, hamburgers and pizza. I’ll have a couple of cheat meals a week."

It seems that at this stage and age of his career, Shannon Sharpe is more focused on the balance aspect of his health and wellness. He is not as concerned about maximizing his workouts and diet but rather works to maintain good health and longevity.

