"I'm not willing to sit here and say he's jumped over Magic" - Shannon Sharpe vehemently disagrees with Andre Iguodala's take on Steph Curry being the best point guard ever

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry has found himself back on top. After the Warriors team dealt with numerous injuries over the last couple of years, the team has found itself as NBA Champions once again.

Not only was it the fourth title for Curry throughout his illustrious career, the superstar guard also won his first Finals MVP award.

Curry finds himself in an interesting position moving forward. With his playing style, there's a chance that the lethal sharpshooter could be in position to add some more championships to his collection.

As the championships have started to add up, some fans have wondered if Curry could see himself skyrocketing up the all-time ranks. Recently, teammate Andre Iguodala suggested that Curry is the best point guard ever.

Speaking on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said that despite Steph being phenomenal, he still can't put Curry ahead of LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Sharpe said:

"I can't go that far. I can't put him ahead of Magic Johnson. I get that Iggy is his teammate and Steph is phenomenal, but I'm not willing to sit here and say he's jumped over Magic."

Steph Curry continues to add to his legacy

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had to take a bit of a detour, but they are NBA Champions once again. With star power and young talent, it's not out of the question to think the Warriors could be at the beginning of another dynasty.

It won't be easy for the team, as the Western Conference still has plenty of young teams that are on the rise as well.

However, Curry has continued to transform how the game of basketball has been played. He was sensational in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

After struggling to finally win the Finals MVP trophy over the years, Curry was named the unanimous Finals MVP. During the series against the Boston Celtics, Curry posted averages of 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He shot 48.2% from the field and 43.7% from 3-point range.

Now, Curry will look to defend his championship and continue to add more trophies to his collection.

