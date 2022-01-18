Watch: "U wanna gee wit da big boy" - Shaquille O'Neal pulls off a hilarious dance routine to Ghanaian song 'Ameno Amapiano'

Former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal took to Instagram to post a video of himself lip-syncing and dancing to show the rest of the world that the most dominant NBA player of all time has cool moves off the court as well.

O'Neal broke out his dance moves to a remix of the song "Ameno Amapiano" by Goya Menor and Nektunez. The upbeat track, produced by Ghanaian record producer Nektunez, has been steadily climbing the music charts with its recent popularity. Goya Menor is the artist who wrote the song and its lyrics.

The former Orlando Magic superstar has religiously taken to his social media to post videos of himself having a good time and hitting the dance floor. Despite being 7-feet, 1-inch, Diesel has the dance moves to light up a party like very few people can.

Shaquille O'Neal and his music career

Shaquille O'Neal, right from when he came into the public eye, has always had various interests away from the basketball court and has pursued many such ventures in his life. Whether acting on the big screen or making music, Shaq is a box office attraction and will continue to attract his fans and followers to whatever he does next.

O'Neal began his music career in 1993 when he started making rap music. His rapping skills were subject to immense criticism early on. Despite the cynism around his ability to make music, Shaq has released five studio albums and one compilation album, which essentially features all the previously unreleased tracks from different records. His debut rap album, "Shaq Diesel," received platinum certification.

Shaquille O'Neal is also an ardent DJ who has been putting on shows all across the globe and is often seen at music festivals having a good time. Using the name DJ Diesel, Shaq started deejaying back in the 1980s, long before his NBA career took off.

O'Neal contributed three tracks for the music of his movie "Kazaam." He has also been featured in many music videos and records. One of his most famous collaborations was with the great Michael Jackson for the album "HIStory," where Shaq was featured as a guest rapper on the song "2 Bad." He also appeared in the music video for "That's How I Beat Shaq" by Aaron Carter after contributing to that hit single as well.

Aside from these, the former Miami Heat superstar has also been on screen making movies and a couple of reality shows that have garnered over a million views per episode. But make no mistake about it, all this wouldn't have been possible without his exploits on the court and his success as an NBA player, culminating with four championships.

