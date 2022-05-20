“Shaq is addressing what is really the elephant in the room” - Chris Broussard says there is a mental asterisk for Kevin Durant’s 2 rings among superstars after Shaquille O’Neal appears to throw shade at KD

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant always seems to find himself in the middle of the spotlight. Throughout his NBA career, Durant has been one of the most lethal scorers in the game. He will one day be remembered as one of the greatest forwards in league history, as his combination of size and scoring versatility has made him dangerous.

After becoming a superstar with the OKC Thunder, Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in free agency in a shocking move in 2016. Durant then won two NBA championships with the Warriors. Since then, KD has struggled to generate similar success with the Brooklyn Nets.

One of the biggest criticisms of KD – that he hasn't won at the highest level without the impressive supporting cast he had in Golden State – has continued.

Shaquille O'Neal's recent social media post expressing how Durant hasn't won since he left Golden State generated buzz. Sports analyst Chris Broussard said:

“Shaq is addressing what is really the elephant in the room.”

Shaquille O'Neal throws shade at Brookly Nets superstar Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

It's been a tough couple of years for Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant, and fans are wondering if he will ever get back to the NBA Finals.

After securring a pair of championships with the Golden State Warriors, Durant made the decision to join the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019. Although Brooklyn has built one of the league's most impressive rosters on paper, the product on the court hasn't resulted in any championships.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA Shaq shared Kevin Durant’s accomplishments since he left Steph Curry on his IG story. Shaq shared Kevin Durant’s accomplishments since he left Steph Curry on his IG story. 💀 https://t.co/m45WxbgW9A

Shaquille O'Neal recently shared a post on Instagram that spotlighted how Durant hasn't had any accomplishments since leaving the Golden State Warriors. It's easy to point fingers and analyze the fact that Durant has yet to win a title with his new team, but he still has the potential to get Brooklyn to the NBA Finals.

Durant, who will turn 34 in September, has struggled with injuries in the past three seasons. He missed all of 2019-20 with his Achilles tendon injury. He then played in only 35 of 72 games in 2020-21 because of hamstring issues. A knee injury this season was the main reason he played in only 55 games. Brooklyn swooned without Durant, going from one of the East's best teams to needing to go through the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein