"Shaq changed the way rules were" - Gilbert Arenas snubs two Lakers legends on list of NBA game changers

Gilbert Arenas recently went on his "Gil's Arena" podcast to chime in on the never-ending NBA G.O.A.T. debate. Arenas and his crew were discussing which players changed the game and which were the greatest. Gilbert Arenas thinks there is a difference.

He wanted to clarify that some of the greatest NBA players of all time were not game changers. He made a few distinctions on which players belong in the class of game changers.

“Steph changed the way we play. Shaq changed the way rules were,” Arenas said. “It was the same thing with Jordan.”

Arenas used these distinctions to leave some legendary Lakers off the list. He included Shaquille O’Neal amongst those who changed the game. However, he clarified that Laker greats like Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson belong in the G.O.A.T. conversation but were not game changers.

“Most people don’t equate changing the game. If you say name me your top five most people would go Jordan, LeBron, Kobe, even though Kobe didn’t change the game. There is no real fan of basketball that would say Steph (Curry) is better than Kobe,” Arenas said.

Including Curry in the gamechangers conversation makes sense. Most credit Curry and his Golden State Warriors with transforming the NBA.

The Warriors small-ball lineups and emphasis on 3-pointers is believed to have shifted the style of the league. Teams take more threes than ever and the posting-up days of big men have come and gone.

O’Neal changed the ways referees officiate the game and big men. His physicality forced refs to adjust the way they call fouls. He also caused teams to change their defensive strategy with the “hack-a-Shaq” strategy.

The strategy of sending the big men who could not hit free throws to the line has endured long past O’Neal’s career. Michael Jordan also had a similar effect on officiating.

Gilbert Arenas gives advice to Ja Morant

Gilbert Arenas chimed in on Ja Morant while discussing the Memphis Grizzlies star’s return to the court. Arenas made the comments on his podcast.

He gave Morant some advice, having been suspended for reported gun-related incidents during his playing career. Arenas was suspended 50 games in the 2009-10 season when he brought a gun into the locker room as a Washington Wizard. He warned Morant not to take his second opportunity for granted.

“Just grow with every experience that you’re gonna encounter but realize that there’s people out there that’s trying to take it from you, and you really gotta understand that,” Arenas said.

Gilbert Arenas noted that Morant has his prime ahead of him. He said his youth should give Morant the opportunity to bounce back from his suspension in a way Arenas never could.