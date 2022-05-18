"Shaq, Dream, Admiral" - 4x MVP responds to Kevin Durant by putting forward his trio of NBA centers from the 90's who could be in the MVP conversation today

In the context of Nikola Jokic being named MVP last week, Kevin Durant received an interesting response to a question he asked on Twitter from 4x MVP LeBron James.

While there wasn't an extensive exchange on the topic, Durant started the conversation when he asked:

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Which centers from the 90s would be in the mvp conversation if they played in todays nba? Which centers from the 90s would be in the mvp conversation if they played in todays nba?

Given that the Denver Nuggets superstar happens to be the first center to win multiple MVP accolades since the 90's, Kevin Durant asks a meaningful question considering the sheer depth of talented big men during that era.

As one of the most knowledgeable basketball players, LeBron James had to offer his opinion on the matter as well. Addressing the question at hand, the LA Lakers superstar had this to say:

"@KDTrey5 Shaq, Dream, Admiral."

Referring to centers by their nicknames, James answered Kevin Durant's question by mentioning three of the most dominant centers in NBA history.

With the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson gracing the 90's, each of those three could have been in the MVP conversation in today's NBA.

With a combined total of three MVP titles and eight NBA Championships, the trio mentioned by James would be more than qualified to be in the MVP conversation.

However, factoring in the guard-centric style of play in the modern NBA, the question raised by Kevin Durant does emerge as a real head-scratcher.

In this regard, it puts what Jokic has accomplished into perspective. While also considering that big men have won the last four MVP awards, the current trend does indicate another paradigm shift.

Could LeBron James' trio in answer to Kevin Durant's question dominate in today's NBA?

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon compete at the tip-off

No one is refuting the greatness of LeBron James' trio for MVP candidacy. The resume each of them carries is enough to justify their claims to the accolade. The more important question is the how of it all.

When considering a dominant center such as Shaquille O'Neal, who is widely considered the most dominant force in NBA history, it is hard to imagine anyone who could contain him in today's game.

O'Neal himself mentioned that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the closest thing to him in the modern game. The sheer strength and athleticism paired with the skills to boot makes Giannis virtually unstoppable. Shaq would be no different.

NBA History @NBAHistory Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2nd player in NBA history to record back-to-back games of 40+ PTS and 10+ REB in the NBA Finals. Shaquille O'Neal put up 43 PTS, 19 REB in Game 1 and 40 PTS, 24 REB in Game 2 of the 2000 NBA Finals. #NBAVault Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2nd player in NBA history to record back-to-back games of 40+ PTS and 10+ REB in the NBA Finals. Shaquille O'Neal put up 43 PTS, 19 REB in Game 1 and 40 PTS, 24 REB in Game 2 of the 2000 NBA Finals. #NBAVault https://t.co/CZ2TNScPnW

When it comes to Hakeem Olajuwon, the footwork is the difference maker. With arguably the best footwork in NBA history, Olajuwon was possibly the quickest and most nimble center to ever play the game.

Pairing his dream-like offensive skills with his stifling defensive presence, "Dream" would have been a nightmare to deal with on the floor.

For David Robinson, the numbers speak for itself. As a towering presence on the low block, Robinson could do it all. With a career average of 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, "The Admiral" could dominate against any center in today's game.

While the modern NBA rewards stretch 5's more than traditional big men, having dominant centers still emerges as a viable tactic for success.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava