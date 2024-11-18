"Shaq gonna disown him": Fans react after Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O’Neal names LeBron James as his GOAT

Basketball fans shared candid reactions after Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, declared LeBron James as his greatest basketball player of all time. In a post shared by NBA on ESPN via X (formerly Twitter), Shareef referred to the Lakers superstar as his "GOAT," placing him above Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The post quickly went viral, igniting widespread buzz across social media as fans debated Shareef’s choice and the ongoing GOAT conversation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shaq gonna disown him," a fan wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Oh nahh u already know shaq finna throw a temper tantrum on his pod explaining why Jordan is the goat and on top of that he finna sneak in kobe too," commented another fan.

"Probably low basketball IQ is why he’s not in the league. This is a great example," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Lmao I’m sorry bruh but If you have LeBron as the goat you just clearly don’t know ball like you think you do," said another X user.

"This nig*a been crying for the last 14 years since kobe died. Now all of a sudden its bron. He want a roster spot," another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"He knows more than his pops lol," a user said.

Shaquille O’Neal on GOAT debate

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal was asked if LeBron James would solidify his status as the undisputed GOAT by winning a fifth championship. The former Lakers legend responded candidly, bringing his former teammate Kobe Bryant into the discussion as part of the GOAT conversation along with LeBron and Michael Jordan.

“I want to hear all the contestants. You always hear LeBron, you always hear Jordan. Where’s my guy Kobe at?" Shaq said on 'First Things First'.

"If you’re going to give me a test to look at of all the multiple-choice options on there. So LeBron is great. Jordan is great, but my guy was great too.

"So, I would like to see 1-2-3 and let people debate and I could probably answer and come back," he added.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, signed with the Sacramento Kings during the offseason but was later waived to join the G League’s Stockton Kings. Shareef initially participated in the Stockton Kings’ media day but was subsequently waived by the team.

The former UCLA and LSU forward previously played for the NBA G League Ignite, based in Las Vegas, during the 2022-23 season. Notably, Shareef overcame a life-threatening heart surgery in 2018 at the age of 18.

Also read: LeBron James drops 1-word reaction to Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal's highlight dunk

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback