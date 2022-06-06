“‘Shaq I made you a promise, you won 3 championships, I got 3 movies for you’” - Shaquille O'Neal says he has a very particular relationship with Adam Sandler, says Sandler is a big LA Lakers fan

Former LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal has participated in different endeavors throughout his life. Shaq is one of the greatest players of all time and this has allowed him to branch out into different ventures outside of basketball.

Speaking on "The Big Podcast," O'Neal spoke about his relationship with Hollywood legend Adam Sandler. Shaq spoke about how Sandler was a man of his word and agreed to make three movies. Shaq said:

"Me and Adam, we have a very particular relationship. He's a big Lakers fan, and I used to run at the special play and be like 'Adam, give me a movie.' And he was like 'Win a championship, Shaq.'

"So I won three, then I got traded and next thing I know, 'Shaq, I made you a promise. You won three championships, I got three movies for you'. So, Adam, thank you."

Diesel has starred in four movies made by Adam Sandler: "Hubie Halloween," "Blended," "Grown Ups 2" and "Jack and Jill." He also spoke about his experience on the set of "Hubie Halloween." The center recalled shooting one of the scenes. Shaq said:

"The last Adam movie I did was called Hubie Halloween and had to do this scene where I'm eating a sandwich with this girl and French kissing her at the same time. So Adam made me do it about 50 times."

Shaquille O'Neal and his movies

Shaquille O'Neal at the Slam Dunk Contest 2016.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players of all time. He's a four-time champion and three-time Finals MVP. However, Shaq's movie-making and acting career hasn't quite hit the standards that his basketball career did, but not for the lack of trying.

O'Neal's two best movies are without question "Blue Chips" and "Kazaam." Shaq stars as one of the main characters in the former alongside Penny Hardaway Jr. and Nick Nolte. Larry Bird and Bob Cousy also made appearances in the film. This film earned a mixed reception from the audience.

"Kazaam," on the other hand, was a much bigger success, as the movie grossed over $19 million in the box office. The former Orlando Magic star plays the title character Kazaam, a genie who appears from a magic box to grant an adolescent boy three wishes.

Along with making appearances on the big screen, Shaq has also featured in shows and video games.

Other than being a constant feature on "Inside the NBA" on TNT, Shaq has made multiple appearances at WWE events. Diesel has featured in reality TV shows like "Fear Factor" and MTV's "Jackass" as well.

In 2009, on ABC, O'Neal starred in his own reality show called "Shaq Vs.," which showcased O'Neal taking on other athletes in their own sports.

"TruTV" then signed a deal with Shaquille O'Neal to make a comedy series called "Upload with Shaquille O'Neal." It premiered in 2013 and ran for one season, with the first episode generating over a million viewers.

Diesel's appearance in video games includes some famous games like "NBA Live 96," "NBA 2K6" and "NBA 2K7." He also holds an unlockable character in "UFC Undisputed 2010." Shaq has also starred in his own video game called "Shaq Fu," which got a sequel named "Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn" that was released in 2018.

While his on-court exploits are there for the world to see, Shaq and his off-court endeavors have seen him do a variety of things that have resulted in him building an empire.

