"Shaq made him relevant" - NBA fans give mixed reactions on Penny Hardaway's potential spot on Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway has been named a candidate for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's 2024 class. Fans aren't sure how to feel about the development. Some aren't sure he deserved it, while there are a few who have been waiting for this day for a long time.

Hardaway played 14 seasons in the league and had the most memorable time with the Orlando Magic, where he teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal and led them to the NBA Finals in 1995. He suffered plenty of injuries, which propelled his career to a decline and ultimately led him to bounce around the league.

While Hardaway made the most out of his prime years, he doesn't have enough accolades compared to other Hall of Fame players. The 52-year-old finished his career with four All-Star selections and three All-NBA nods and was part of the 1993-94 All-NBA Rookie Third Team.

Fans shared their reactions to Hardaway's news on social media. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Hardaway was a talented player for the Magic. At 6-foot-7, he ran the point guard position to perfection, giving other teams nightmares on how to stop him. Additionally, he played alongside O'Neal, who was already dominant just by himself.

In the international scene, Hardaway won a gold medal with the U.S. Men's Basketball team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. That could affect his chances of being a finalist for the Hall of Fame in 2024.

How good was Penny Hardaway?

During his time in the NBA, Hardaway gave the crowd something to cheer for on a nightly basis. He spent six seasons with the Magic and was a problem against opposing point guards. He played 369 games for Orlando and had his best seasons with the franchise.

Hardaway averaged 19 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists during his six-year stay with the Magic. His best statistical season with the team was during the 1995-96 season. The four-time All-Star averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He shot 51% from the field and 31% from the three-point arc.

O'Neal pointed out during the summer that Hardaway was a better player than Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

"Penny Hardaway, stop it... stop it," Shaq said.

Not a lot of fans had the chance to watch him play. However, various footage of his prime years can be accessed by the new generation.

