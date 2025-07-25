  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Shaquille O'Neal
  • Shaq's ex-wife 'liking' video roasting him for his Megan Thee Stallion-Klay Thompson romance prediction has Gilbert Arenas cracking up

Shaq's ex-wife 'liking' video roasting him for his Megan Thee Stallion-Klay Thompson romance prediction has Gilbert Arenas cracking up

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 25, 2025 12:09 GMT
Shaquille O
Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife has Gilbert Areans cracking up (Credits: Getty)

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, had Gilbert Arenas cracking up after reacting to his post on Instagram. The LA Lakers legend addressed Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship, giving them a 6-week expiration date.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas reacted to O’Neal's assessment in a video shared on Instagram this Tuesday. Arenas went at O’Neal in the caption, asking for him to be taken off the “relationship analytics team.” In the video itself, the three-time All-Star agreed with the Lakers legend, giving Thompson and Stallion's relationship an even rougher assessment.

“Shaq said Meg and Klay got a 6-week expiration date 😂 Somebody get Shaq off the relationship analytics team, he out here handing out preseason projections like he tryna sub himself in off the bench 🤣🤣🤣,” Arenas wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Aw, y'all look so cute together. Hey Klay, from experience, you gotta let her go. Or you can just wake up to the text messages and find out that your girl is y'all girl. He gave you six weeks, so really you got like four."

One fan noted that Shaquille O’Neal's ex-wife had liked Arenas’ reel. The former NBA star replied to the fan’s comment with laughing emojis.

Ad
“😂😂😂,” he wrote.
Gilbert Arenas&rsquo; reaction to Shaunie Henderson liking his Instagram post.
Gilbert Arenas’ reaction to Shaunie Henderson liking his Instagram post.

Shaquille O’Neal met Shaunie Henderson in 1996 and married her in 2002. The couple spent close to a decade together before getting divorced in 2011. They share four children together.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas' son is set to miss 6-8 months with a knee injury

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and graduated a year early, committing to USC. Unfortunately, his start in college hasn't been ideal as Arenas is set to miss 6-8 months after injuring his knee, the school reported on Wednesday.

Ad
Ad

Alijah Arenas will undergo surgery and will likely be sidelined for the entirety of his freshman year in college. This injury comes just months after Arenas escaped a close shave with death after crashing his Tesla Cybertruck earlier this year.

One of the top-rated recruits of his class, he recorded more than 3,000 points in just three years of high school basketball. Unfortunately, it'll be some time before Arenas makes his college basketball debut.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications