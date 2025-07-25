Shaq's ex-wife 'liking' video roasting him for his Megan Thee Stallion-Klay Thompson romance prediction has Gilbert Arenas cracking up

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, had Gilbert Arenas cracking up after reacting to his post on Instagram. The LA Lakers legend addressed Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship, giving them a 6-week expiration date.Gilbert Arenas reacted to O’Neal's assessment in a video shared on Instagram this Tuesday. Arenas went at O’Neal in the caption, asking for him to be taken off the “relationship analytics team.” In the video itself, the three-time All-Star agreed with the Lakers legend, giving Thompson and Stallion's relationship an even rougher assessment.“Shaq said Meg and Klay got a 6-week expiration date 😂 Somebody get Shaq off the relationship analytics team, he out here handing out preseason projections like he tryna sub himself in off the bench 🤣🤣🤣,” Arenas wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Aw, y'all look so cute together. Hey Klay, from experience, you gotta let her go. Or you can just wake up to the text messages and find out that your girl is y'all girl. He gave you six weeks, so really you got like four.&quot;One fan noted that Shaquille O’Neal's ex-wife had liked Arenas’ reel. The former NBA star replied to the fan’s comment with laughing emojis.“😂😂😂,” he wrote.Gilbert Arenas’ reaction to Shaunie Henderson liking his Instagram post.Shaquille O’Neal met Shaunie Henderson in 1996 and married her in 2002. The couple spent close to a decade together before getting divorced in 2011. They share four children together.Gilbert Arenas' son is set to miss 6-8 months with a knee injuryGilbert Arenas' son, Alijah, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and graduated a year early, committing to USC. Unfortunately, his start in college hasn't been ideal as Arenas is set to miss 6-8 months after injuring his knee, the school reported on Wednesday.Alijah Arenas will undergo surgery and will likely be sidelined for the entirety of his freshman year in college. This injury comes just months after Arenas escaped a close shave with death after crashing his Tesla Cybertruck earlier this year.One of the top-rated recruits of his class, he recorded more than 3,000 points in just three years of high school basketball. Unfortunately, it'll be some time before Arenas makes his college basketball debut.