"Shaq team gon' hate each other" - Charles Barkley hilariously shades Shaquille O'Neal's LeBron James & Steph Curry-led All-Star team

Shaquille O'Neal guaranteed on Thursday that his team in the NBA All-Star game will not lose to the rosters drafted by Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Shaq drafted LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. The LA Lakers legend has six former All-Star MVPs on his roster.

O’Neal said on "Inside the NBA" that he would “bet on” Team Shaq and told his co-hosts to “name your price.”

“My international players got all these different languages. They not gonna be mad at each other. They just gonna be able to get it on. Shaq's team gonna hate each other," Barkley responded.

“LeBron [James] and AD [Davis] ain’t gonna be speaking ‘cause they mad at each other. KD [Durant] gonna hate Steph [Curry] cause he don’t wanna play with him,” he added.

Multiple trades rocked the NBA heading into All-Star weekend. The biggest trade was of course Anthony Davis going to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic. James and "AD" will be teammates one more time this season on Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star team.

Kevin Durant was also a fixture in trade rumors. The Golden State Warriors reportedly went after him to bring him back to the Bay Area. ESPN's Shams Charania claimed Durant insisted he had “no desire for a reunion” with Steph Curry and his former teammates.

Kenny Smith chose young talents, while Charles Barkley selected internationals to contend against Shaquille O'Neal's legends

Kenny Smith picked Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Darius Garland to lead his team. Smith added Jalen Williams, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Tyler Herro, first-time All-Stars to his list. Smith is confident his young group would run all over Team Shaq and Team Charles.

Charles Barkley, meanwhile, went for an international team. Barkley has Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama leading his selection. Pascal Siakam, Alperen Sengun, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell complete his group.

Nobody took the bet put on the table by O'Neal, with Barkley quipping that they all had money, so it wasn’t worth the trouble. Still, fans are already looking forward to who among the co-hosts will get the bragging rights in the end.

Who do you think created the best All-Star Team roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

