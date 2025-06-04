Shaquille O'Neal advises Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay away from Lakers - "You go to LA, that's 50% taxes, more pressure"

Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters after the Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers that he wanted to see top Europeans go to big-market teams. When Antetokounmpo made that comment in February, he added that he wanted to see Nikola Jokic play in New York. Following rumors that the two-time MVP could leave Milwaukee, Shaquille O’Neal sent The Greek Freak a message.
In the Good Word With Goodwill podcast, O’Neal responded when asked what advice would he give to Antetokounmpo.
“Nobody cares what city you are in anymore. This ain’t the 90s. … Bigger market doesn’t matter. Social media is the market now. You go to LA, that’s 50% of your contract goes to taxes, more pressure, more articles and more stress.”
Shaquille O’Neal added that during his NBA career, he had to move from Orlando to go to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers. The decision had financial implications as the Magic did not want to pay him the money then Jerry Buss-owned team was willing to give. Besides playing for a storied franchise, the big market allure was a key reason for O’Neal joining the Lakers.
According to Shaq, Giannis Antetokounmpo does not have to go to a big market team since the two-time MVP is playing on a max contract. He urged the Greek superstar to let opportunities go to him rather than chase them in places like LA or New York.
Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly interested in playing for states with no income taxes
Shams Charania reported in mid-May that Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t closing his doors to a trade. Following another first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, the two-time MVP could look for a change of scenery.
A few hours after the NBA insider’s story came out, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire added:
“Houston and San Antonio are in Texas, where there are no state income taxes. Antetokounmpo is intrigued by that idea, the source said.”
The Houston Rockets finished with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference but were dispatched in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. Houston lacked a true No. 1 option on offense, an issue that cost them the series. The Rockets are reportedly willing to include All-Star center Alperen Sengun to land Antetokounmpo.
If Giannis Antetokounmpo is indeed looking to play for a team with no state income tax, the San Antonio Spurs could land him. San Antonio has the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the 2025 NBA draft. The Spurs could add Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and other players to pair The Greek Freak with Victor Wembanyama.
