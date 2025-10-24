Shaquille O’Neal ‘Ashamed’ of Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups Amid FBI Gambling Scandal

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal chimed in on the arrests of Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones. All three were involved in illegal gambling and sports betting.On ESPN's pre-game show on Thursday, O'Neal criticized Billups and Jones for being allegedly involved in the schemes.&quot;We all know the NBA letter of the law when it comes to gambling and sports gambling,&quot; O'Neal said. &quot;I know Chauncey, I know Damon very well. ... I'm ashamed that those guys would put their families and their careers in jeopardy. There's an old saying in the hood, 'All money ain't good money.'&quot;So if you're making $9 million... how much more do you need? Especially if you know you get caught, you can do jail time, lose your career, put a bad image on yourself or your family or the NBA. I agree with you, Chuck. They dropped the ball.&quot;Jones played in the NBA from 1998 until 2009, and was teammates with O'Neal for one year. Jones was the starting point guard during O'Neal's first season with Miami in 2004-05.During the 2000s, the NBA legend had intense battles against the Billups' Detroit Pistons. Most notably, the Pistons defeated the heavily favored LA Lakers, led by O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, in the 2004 NBA Finals.The following two seasons, Billups' Pistons faced O'Neal's Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. In 2005, the defending champion Detroit defeated Miami in a thrilling seven-game series, while the Heat got their revenge a year later, beating the Pistons in six games on their way to the 2006 championship.Looking at the indictments of the NBA personalitiesAccording to the FBI, there are two separate indictments involving 34 defendants. Chauncey Billups was part of the illegal gambling indictment, while Terry Rozier was on the second indictment on illegal sports betting. Damon Jones was among the three individuals who overlapped with the two cases.&quot;Day in and day out, this FBI is following the money, and today is the result of that outstanding work,&quot; FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox on Thursday.&quot;This operation involved an expansive effort across 11 states arresting 34 subjects, including multiple NBA players and coaches, who allegedly took advantage of their own positions of power to rig gambling systems for their own benefit, eventually funneling money to La Cosa Nostra, enriching some of the most notorious criminal networks in the world.&quot;Patel added that four of the New York mafia’s five families were involved in the indictments. The federal investigation named several members of the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese crime families.The NBA has since issued a statement, saying it is fully cooperating with the federal authorities. Amid the ongoing investigations, the league has placed Billups and Rozier on &quot;immediate leave&quot; from their respective teams.ESPN's David Purdum reported late Thursday that Billups and Rozier have been released from federal custody on certain conditions.