Shaquille O'Neal is astonished as 50 Cent pulls a Houdini out of his bag in a show

Shaquille O'Neal’s admiration and respect for 50 Cent is well known. The basketball Hall of Famer once said in an interview years ago, that he was the rapper’s equivalent in the NBA.

Shaq has long retired but if he was still playing, he would have to up his repertoire following the Grammy-award-winning artist’s recent spectacle. Curtis James Jackson III did this during a performance, which O’Neal had to acknowledge on his Instagram account:

Shaq posting 50 Cent's spectacular trick in one of the legendary rapper's shows

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ singer was vibing to his Just A Lil Bit song dressed in an all-black tracksuit and jogging pants. From below him, a big plume of smoke covered the artist for a few seconds before emerging with an all-white attire. Only his black New York Yankees cap remained from his original look.

Shaquille O'Neal, who has made some spectacular plays both on the basketball court and in All-Star game shows, was left impressed. Fans who are aware of Shaq’s competitiveness, wouldn’t be surprised if he would come up with the same trick in one of his shows as DJ Diesel.

The LA Lakers legend started his rap career when he was still a rookie with the Orlando Magic. 50 Cent was one of those who helped the big man develop his love for music and rapping skills.

Shaquille O'Neal has been showing 50 Cent love over the years

Curtis James Jackson III turned 48 last July 6, 2023. Among the celebrities and athletes who took the time to honor him was none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

The three-time NBA Finals MVP shared on his IG account a post created by Complex showing the rapper over the years. Among the photos was that of a young LeBron James wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey and posing for a picture with 50 Cent.

Another one featuring the rapper wearing a New York Jets bonnet beside the legendary Meryl Streep was included. Finally, there’s an image of the artist’s numerous albums on full display. Shaquille O'Neal appreciated him in that post.

Recently, O'Neal and 50 Cent showed that they were also looking to become business partners. Together with media mogul Tyler Perry, they tried to bid for BET worth $2 billion. Paramount’s expectation was $1 billion more, which was why the attempt to take control of the company failed.

Shaquille O'Neal posted on IG telling his good friend that "we'll get them next time." The rapper, however, didn’t mince words in the failed bid. He told Shaq that that “s**t” wasn’t worth $3 billion.

