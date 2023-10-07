Shaquille O'Neal awestruck by toddler's insane cover of $150,000,000-worth rapper Nicki Minaj's popular hit

NBA legend and one of Inside the NBA's co-hosts Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram followers are quite familiar with his habit of posting seemingly random things. He regularly shares a wide range of various things that he might find interesting or entertaining in his IG stories for his followers to enjoy.

One of the things he has shared recently is a reel that is a bit of a throwback. The post is a video of Sophia Grace and Rosie during one of their appearances at the Ellen Degeneres show. During this particular guesting, the duo sang a rendition of Nicki Minaj's Moment 4 Life.

The clip was originally posted by the Instagram page @chosen_hiphop before Shaquille O'Neal posted it to his IG stories.

Shaq posted a reel of Sophia Grace and Rosie singing a Nicki Minaj song

This event occurred over a decade ago in 2012 but it has resurfaced several times over the past few years on several other social media pages.

The duo of Sophia Grace and Rosie are well-known for their love of Nicki Minaj and they rose to fame after they posted a cover of Minaj's Super Bass on YouTube. Ellen Degeneres invited them onto her show and they eventually became a recurring guest.

The time when they posted their cover of Super Bass was also the time when Nicki Minaj was starting to become quite popular herself. Since then, she has gone on to launch several successful albums and singles which have all contributed to her net worth of $150 million.

Shaquille O'Neal himself has released several rap songs

Aside from his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal has also released several albums dating back to his very first one "Shaq Diesel" in 1993. He followed this up with "Shaq Fu: Da Return" the following year and with "You Can't Stop the Reign" in 1996. In 1998, his studio album "Respect" was released.

After this, he went on a long hiatus from releasing any music. However, just recently, he released another studio album called "Gorilla Warfare."

Shaquille O'Neal also had a famous incident wherein he rapped about his former LA Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant after the Bryant-led Lakers fell to the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the 2008 NBA Finals.

The two had an infamous feud that started as soon as the duo paired up for the LA Lakers. Despite winning three championships together, they always seemed to have some internal strife.

However, the feud seemed to die down and the two eventually buried the hatchet. Shaq was present during Kobe's last game with the Lakers. Later on at Bryant's memorial service, Shaquille O'Neal shared some memories about their time in LA together.