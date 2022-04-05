"I have a beautiful gorgeous lady, I was gonna hook you up with" - Shaquille O’Neal jokes about setting up CBS HQ anchor Joe Musso with a date

Fifteen-time All-Star Shaquille O’Neal, got his brain picked by Joe Musso on the latest episode of CBS Sports’ “HQ”, discussing a lot of things from both on and off the court. O’Neal has had quite a prominent career, winning four championships – three with the LA Lakers and one with the Miami Heat – while also putting in work off the court.

Over many years, Shaquille O’Neal has earned different titles, with quite a few of them coming from his endorsements and interests apart from basketball. He is a well-known DJ and businessman, while also giving back to the community in any way possible – a man who wears many hats indeed.

Joe Musso took the opportunity to ask Shaquille O’Neal what his favorite alter-ego is, to which the big-man responded:

“Favorite alter-ego – Shaquille O’Neal match-maker. All the people dating online, watch the ‘Tinder Swindler’, have you watched that on Netflix?”

Shaquille O’Neal has often been open about real-life dating being a better option than online dating, bringing it up over different interviews. He even surfaced on the internet, for catching a girl from his gym swiping on one of her dating apps, but then ended up finding her a date from within the gym.

While O’Neal was asked to debunk which players would make a six-man squad that included himself, he even had an offer ready for Musso that went down like this:

Shaq: "Are you married Joe?"

Musso: "I’m uh, soon to be. Engaged."

Shaq: "Because I have a beautiful gorgeous lady, I was gonna hook you up with.”

Shaquille O’Neal was a celebrated player from his college days

Prior to a professional career in the NBA, O’Neal spent his college years playing for Louisiana State University, where he studied a business course. The team was called the “LSU Tigers” and his jersey (number 33) was subsequently retired at LSU in 2000.

O’Neal earned quite a few awards during his tenure at LSU - two-time South Eastern Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-American in 1991-1992. Most Valuable Player on SEC Coaches Defensive Team in 1991-1992 and the list goes on.

In the interview, Musso touched upon O’Neal’s college career as well, asking if he was ever called by the Duke. Shaquille O’Neal was quick to respond:

“I wasn’t smart enough to get into Duke, but you know, they never called. North Carolina called, NC State called, but you know where I had to go baby. Dale Brown.”

Tigers coach Dale Brown and O’Neal were acquainted earlier, when the big-man spent some time in Europe. While at LSU, Brown was subjected to a lot of envy from other coaches, seeing O’Neal’s superior play, as he used his size very well.

O’Neal ended up being inducted in LSU’s Hall of Fame and even has a 900-pound bronze statue of him in front of the LSU basketball practice facility.

