"I have a beautiful gorgeous lady, I was gonna hook you up with" - Shaquille O’Neal jokes about setting up CBS HQ anchor Joe Musso with a date

O'Neal on being announced as a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team
Modified Apr 05, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Fifteen-time All-Star Shaquille O’Neal, got his brain picked by Joe Musso on the latest episode of CBS Sports’ “HQ”, discussing a lot of things from both on and off the court. O’Neal has had quite a prominent career, winning four championships – three with the LA Lakers and one with the Miami Heat – while also putting in work off the court.

Over many years, Shaquille O’Neal has earned different titles, with quite a few of them coming from his endorsements and interests apart from basketball. He is a well-known DJ and businessman, while also giving back to the community in any way possible – a man who wears many hats indeed.

Joe Musso took the opportunity to ask Shaquille O’Neal what his favorite alter-ego is, to which the big-man responded:

“Favorite alter-ego – Shaquille O’Neal match-maker. All the people dating online, watch the ‘Tinder Swindler’, have you watched that on Netflix?”

Shaquille O’Neal has often been open about real-life dating being a better option than online dating, bringing it up over different interviews. He even surfaced on the internet, for catching a girl from his gym swiping on one of her dating apps, but then ended up finding her a date from within the gym.

While O’Neal was asked to debunk which players would make a six-man squad that included himself, he even had an offer ready for Musso that went down like this:

Shaq: "Are you married Joe?"
Musso: "I’m uh, soon to be. Engaged."
Shaq: "Because I have a beautiful gorgeous lady, I was gonna hook you up with.”

Shaquille O’Neal was a celebrated player from his college days

Prior to a professional career in the NBA, O’Neal spent his college years playing for Louisiana State University, where he studied a business course. The team was called the “LSU Tigers” and his jersey (number 33) was subsequently retired at LSU in 2000.

O’Neal earned quite a few awards during his tenure at LSU - two-time South Eastern Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-American in 1991-1992. Most Valuable Player on SEC Coaches Defensive Team in 1991-1992 and the list goes on.

@Lakers @SHAQ @STAPLESCenter @NBA Here's the Shaq statue at LSU https://t.co/yyJ99OIwDt

In the interview, Musso touched upon O’Neal’s college career as well, asking if he was ever called by the Duke. Shaquille O’Neal was quick to respond:

“I wasn’t smart enough to get into Duke, but you know, they never called. North Carolina called, NC State called, but you know where I had to go baby. Dale Brown.”

Tigers coach Dale Brown and O’Neal were acquainted earlier, when the big-man spent some time in Europe. While at LSU, Brown was subjected to a lot of envy from other coaches, seeing O’Neal’s superior play, as he used his size very well.

O’Neal ended up being inducted in LSU’s Hall of Fame and even has a 900-pound bronze statue of him in front of the LSU basketball practice facility.

