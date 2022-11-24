After the Milwaukee Bucks' recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, where Giannis Antetokounmpo went just 4 out of 15 from the line, he decided to work on his form.

The former two-time MVP took to the floor and began shooting free throws. Quickly, Philadelphia 76ers backup Montrezl Harrell emerged and took the ball from The Greek Freak.

At first Giannis protested, then offered Harrell the chance to get some shots up with him so they could both work on their skills. As a 76ers staff member stood between the two, Harrell declined before taking the ball from Antetokounmpo. He then went down to the other end of the court to get shots up on his own.

Eager to improve, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room and retrieved two more balls to practice with. When he returned to the floor, an A-frame ladder stood in his way, blocking the hoop. Without much hesitation, the Greek Freak began to move it, ultimately resulting in the ladder clattering to the floor.

Although many criticized Harrell for how he handled the situation, Shaquille O'Neal had a different take. He spoke during a recent episode of The Big Podcast, saying:

"My question is why are you shooting after the game? What's that gonna prove? The game is over man, let it go. If you're two for ten in the game and you lose and then you go after the game and shoot eight for ten, what does that prove? It don't prove nothing. So, that's my question."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's controversial free throw routine

The former two-time MVP has drawn criticism for his shooting routine in the past.

Last season, fans in opposing stadiums would count when the Greek Freak would take to the free throw line to prove that he takes longer than the allotted time. Time and time again, Giannis would exceed the 10-second limit set for shooting a free throw.

In fact, the Brooklyn Nets even went as far as to put a timer on the jumbotron when Antetokounmpo was on the line. Although it seemed to be a great way to tell whether or not the MVP was taking too long, the NBA ultimately ruled that the team couldn't time his routine.

Although referees have called the violation in the past, their leniency has been quite evident.

This week, in the Bucks' losing effort against Chicago Bulls, Giannis spent a considerable amount of time at the line before taking his free throws. Despite the fact that fans weren't counting how long his routine took, many were quick to point it out on social media.

