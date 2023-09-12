Shaquille O'Neal brings attention to end of an era Monday Night Raw episode as Vince McMahon calls it a day

With Shaquille O'Neal's popularity today, brought by his impressive NBA career and ventures outside of basketball, he is one of the few former NBA players who is active on social media.

Outside of his presence on TNT's "NBA on TNT" alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson Jr., O'Neal is known to be active on social media platforms such as Instagram and X.

On his recent Instagram stories post, he posted an announcement from the WWE regarding the final episode of the McMahon family era.

Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram story post regarding the latest WWE announcement

This was brought upon when the WWE was sold and acquired by Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of the UFC. The professional wrestling promotion was originally founded by Vince and Jess McMahon in January 1953.

The WWE was purchased by Endeavor Group Holdings at the price of $9.3 billion with the official merger date set on September 12, 2023, as there will be a number of factors to be finalized leading up to the merger.

According to Sportsmanor's Sanchari Bhattacharya, the UFC and WWE will together form a publicly traded company named TKO Group Holdings which will begin trading on the New York exchange on September 12, 2023.

Shaquille O'Neal's moments in the WWE

Looking back, the former NBA big man has had quite a number of moments in the WWE. Back in 2009, O'Neal was a guest host for WWE Raw.

It didn't last long until the former Lakers center went inside the ring to join forces with the tag team of JTG and Shad Gaspard (Cryme Tyme), who were up against Big Show and Chris Jericho.

However, there were a number of fans who clamored for an official one-on-one matchup between O'Neal and Paul Wight, a.k.a. Big Show. Unfortunately, the envisioned duel never came to fruition as the former wrestler talked about it on "Inside the Ropes."

"It got very close to happening," Wight said. "I think we dropped the ball a little bit on communication. Shaq's a real busy dude, he's got a lot going on, a lot of brands. I think the biggest thing was aligning WWE and Shaq for what WWE's vision was of the match they wanted us to have."

"Around Wrestlemania season it's usually a tough time for Shaq," Wight added, "because there's basketball going on and a lot of things that occupy his time."

Additionally, Shaquille O'Neal made another appearance on April 3, 2016, as part of the Third Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE's "WrestleMania." The announcement resulted in over 100,000 fans seated inside AT&T Stadium, eagerly anticipating the big man's arrival.

He was alongside Big Show in battling against a number of wrestlers in the ring led by Kane and Baron Corbin coming out on top of the battle royal.

Before being taken down, Shaquille O'Neal was able to get the better of Damien Sandow in impressive fashion for a former professional basketball athlete.