Shaquille O'Neal buzzes with anticipation as Rick Ross unveils new Meek Mill collaboration named 'Shaq and Kobe' for release on September 29

Shaquille O'Neal, like most music fans, can’t wait to hear Rick Ross’ new collaboration with Meek Mill entitled “Shaq and Kobe.” The two rappers are set to release the track on Sept. 29 but Mill could leak it before the said date. For the “Dreams and Nightmares” singer to unveil the much-anticipated piece, fans only need to work together on Instagram.

Mill is willing to surprise fans if their comments on IG reach 20K. Roughly four hours after the Philly native hyped up fans, the comments are already past 12K. It might not take long before the collab will drop.

Shaquille O'Neal hypes up the "Shaq & Kobe" collab between Rick Ross and Meek Mill.

Meek Mill raised the thrill and excitement on IG with this post:

“I need you to leave a comment if you miss that MMG SOUND OF RAP MUSIC… because labels saying rap dying … 20,000 comments I’ll leak #KOBE AND SHAQ B4 Friday”

The “Dreams Worth More Than Money” creator opened up on the inspiration behind the song:

“Kobe [Bryant] and Shaq [O’Neal]. R.I.P. to the G.O.A.T., legend, and father! I learned my motivation and ambition from you. I ain’t have a dad. I was going off y’all. Thank you. Friday [September 29],”

The last time Meek Mill referred to Kobe Bryant in a song, things didn’t turn out too well for him. In a collab with Lil Baby, he went:

“And if I ever lack I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe”

The line was clearly a reference to a horrific helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. Vanessa Bryant, the widow, called the song insensitive. Mill has since apologized for that line of the unreleased song.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most popular and sought-after DJs. He has also made a name for himself as a music producer. As a fan and music connoisseur, Shaq can’t wait for the song to drop.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are rap legends. They’re going out of their way to honor two of basketball’s biggest names.

Shaquille O'Neal mixed Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ and Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams & Nightmares’

Philadelphia sports fans have been split on who they think best represents their city and their teams. Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” became the go-to piece following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII run in 2018. Lately, it’s been Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” that has the City of Brother Love vibing.

Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, proved that Philly sports fans can enjoy both. Two months ago after a game between the Phillies and Washington Nationals, Shaq mixed both songs to create a masterpiece.

The LA Lakers icon and the late Kobe Bryant’s former teammates had the crowd at Citizens Bank Park on their feet with this:

It’s fair to expect that the former Miami Heat big man will be using the Rick Ross and Meek Mill collab in one of his performances.