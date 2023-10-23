Shaquille O'Neal calls for Dwight Howard's recruitment at Memphis as Steven Adams ruled out for season

Shaquille O'Neal recently called out for Dwight Howard on his Instagram stories after finding out that Steven Adam will be ruled out of the entire 2023-24 NBA season.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Sunday that Adams will undergo right knee surgery, as rehabilitation didn't solve the big man's knee problem last season. The Grizzlies are now left without a big man.

A prominent basketball social media page, "Basketball Forever," has posted a photoshopped picture of Dwight Howard wearing a Memphis jersey. Apparently, O'Neal is all for the idea, as he reposted "Basketball Forever's" Instagram post on his stories.

O'Neal's Instagram Stories

Is Dwight Howard still a good player?

Dwight Howard, once a dominant force in the NBA, has embarked on an intriguing journey in the last couple of years.

The question on many basketball enthusiasts' minds is whether the veteran center can still be a significant contributor on the court if he makes his return to the league.

In his prime, Howard was a basketball marvel. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was a fearsome shot-blocker and rebounding machine. His physical prowess and agility made him a force at both ends of the court.

Howard's peak was marked by multiple All-Star selections, deep playoff runs and a reputation as one of the game's premier big men. As with many NBA stars, father time eventually caught up with Howard.

He bounced around various teams, from the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and beyond. His performances became less consistent, and injuries started to take their toll. The questions surrounding Howard's relevance in the league grew louder.

However, the story took an unexpected twist when Dwight Howard joined the LA Lakers in the 2019-20 season. Many questioned the move, but Howard became a critical piece in the Lakers' championship run.

He embraced a role off the bench, offering valuable rim protection, rebounding and occasional scoring. His revitalized energy and the Lakers' trust in him were pivotal in securing their 17th championship.

After his stint with the Lakers, Howard made an interesting jump to the Taiwanese league, known as the T1 League. Dwight became Superman on the hardwood when matched up against the Asians.

While many criticized the big man for making the switch, it was Howard's way of having fun playing basketball again. The question now is, will we see him back on the NBA court?

If Dwight Howard ends up making a return, he seems still physically capable of keeping up with the giants in the NBA. Based on his outings in Taiwan, he looks fit enough to bang bodies inside the paint and isn't showing signs of slowing down.