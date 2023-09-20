Shaquille O'Neal channels his inner child with launch of Fantasy Lab, which is revealed as inspiration for 55-pound weight loss

Shaquille O'Neal has been living a great life after his basketball retirement. From being a basketball analyst on "Inside the NBA" to entrepreneurship and just plain having fun, the four-time NBA champion is finding fun in everything he does especially with his recent partnership with Fantasy Lab in Las Vegas.

In an interview with US Weekly, O'Neal talked about his unique motivation in teaming up with Fantasy Lab.

“I wanted to become PHAT: pretty, hot and tempting," O'Neal said. “I just had to change the way I ate. I started taking my supplements, GF-9 and just a lot of exercise and working out, and it’s great. So, now, when I go back to the Fantasy Labs, I can take my shirt off and I could be sexy while I’m in Vegas.”

Weight was more often the issue with Shaquille O'Neal even in his playing days. Now at 350 pounds, he hopes to get back to 325 soon. The 15-time NBA All-Star said that he used to weigh 405 pounds.

“I was the world’s greatest athlete. It was easy, but now, you wake up and you got so much to do,” he explained. “My excuse is, ‘I’ll do it later,’ but when I was playing, you had to do it then. So, I just had to restart my mindset. Now, when I wake up, I eat fruit, I don’t eat a meal. And then, in order for me to get a meal, I got to go work out.”

Shaquille O'Neal talks about what to expect at Fantasy Lab

With his newest project with Fantasy Lab, Shaquille O'Neal guarantees a one-of-a-kind experience that people from all walks of life should experience if they are in Las Vegas.

"It was something I definitely wanted to be involved, and we're going to Shaq it up even a little bit more," O'Neal said. "The technology is super advanced. You know, each room for each person gives you a different experience. Like, there's this one room with just lights in it, and when I get there, it just give me the calming effect.

"We're going to keep coming with the advanced technology, and we're going to update the rooms and do a lot of things. But we definitely want it to be a place that the people go and come back."

Nonetheless, Shaquille O'Neal that the Fantasy Lab experience is a place to not just bend their minds through different interactions and forms of entertainment but also to enjoy great food and a chance to see him.