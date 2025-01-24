Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley engage in fiery debate about Jimmy Butler trade saga

NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley weighed in on the Jimmy Butler trade saga during Thursday's TNT broadcast. While O'Neal defended the disgruntled superstar's frustration over his lack of a contract extension, Barkley sided with the Miami Heat, triggering a fiery debate.

Miami suspended Butler for two games on Wednesday for his "continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing Wednesday's team flight to Milwaukee." The penalty came after he returned from a seven-game suspension on Friday for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team."

Butler's discontent with his situation has been well-documented, reportedly stemming from Heat president Pat Riley opting not to extend him over the summer.

The six-time All-Star, who requested a trade earlier this month, was eligible for a two-year, $113 million contract extension. Instead, he is set to enter the offseason with a $52.4 million player option for next season.

Amid his latest suspension, Butler was absent from Thursday's nationally televised TNT road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ahead of the game, the "Inside the NBA" crew analyzed Butler's standoff with Miami, with O'Neal relating to his vexation.

The four-time NBA champion noted that he would have reacted the same as Butler to not getting extended, citing the superstar's contributions to the franchise.

"I know exactly how Jimmy feels. I've been in his situation many times," O'Neal said. "... All I've done for you guys, and you don't wanna give me an extension? So, now human nature kicks in. You don't want me? I don't want you."

However, Barkley pushed back, underscoring Butler's need to honor his contractual obligations, prompting a heated exchange.

"You still have to be professional," Barkley said.

"I want an extension!" O'Neal replied.

"You're not getting one!" Barkley repeated several times.

"You don't want me? I don't want to be here!" O'Neal remarked. "We should just leave it at that."

Barkley later pointed to Butler's sizable salary. However, O'Neal reiterated that the five-time All-NBA selectee should demand more money.

"Shaq, Jimmy Butler makes $50 million a year," Barkley said.

"He wants more. So what?" O'Neal answered.

"He ain't getting more!" Barkley countered.

"Okay, so guess what? You don't want me? I don't want to be here," O'Neal reiterated.

Shaquille O'Neal says Jimmy Butler should avoid going "all out" until he gets traded

During Thursday's animated Jimmy Butler debate, Shaquille O'Neal's co-host Ernie Johnson Jr. joined in. Johnson asked the Hall of Famer if Butler should "feel a responsibility" to finish his contract with Miami. The big man concurred, albeit with a caveat.

According to O'Neal, if he were in Butler's situation, he wouldn't give 100% effort until he was traded due to injury concerns.

"I do, but I'm not gonna go all out," O'Neal said. "... I'm not gonna go all out, especially if we're not gonna win the championship, because you know what? At 35, what if I tear a knee and get hurt?"

O'Neal's take aligns with the player empowerment movement, with superstars increasingly ensuring they prioritize taking care of themselves over their teams.

However, the Heat still have until the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline to move Butler. If not, they could risk losing their highest-profile player for nothing in free agency.

