Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley often light up episodes of Inside the NBA with their no-holds-barred jokes and testy confrontations. After Game 2 of the Eastern Conference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, Derrick White suddenly became a hot topic in the studio.

White’s receding hairline, which was glaring in the postgame interview forced Shaq to sing:

“You’ll never find, dum, dum, dum, a hairline like mine.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaquille O'Neal was repeating the lines made famous by Mike Epps’ character “Reggie” in the 2002 movie “All About the Benjamins.” Reggie was ripping and trying to troll a shackled thug.

O’Neal also imitated Reggie’s, ‘Yes, Sir!’ salute with his hand to the top of the head as Charles Barkley rumbled:

“Is that Derrick White or Stephen A.? Damn, Derrick! Stephen A. played for the Celtics! You do First Take in the morning and play for the Celtics.”

Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, Shaq and Barkley’s two other co-hosts in the said show, tried hard to hold back their laughter.

Derrick White was in the limelight after a spectacular Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks. Behind White’s 26 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal, the Boston Celtics took a 2-0 series lead.

Johnson and Smith almost hopelessly tried to discuss White’s impact in the game as Malcolm Brogdon put in the same kind of performance. Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley just couldn’t be stopped laughing all the while.

Barkley:

“Hey man, you act like you didn’t notice that.”

Kenny Smith:

“You act like you’ve never seen Derrick White in your life!”

Barkley:

“I’ve never seen him like that!”

Smith:

“Leave him alone, man.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley will have more opportunities to see Derrick White perform

The Boston Celtics made big changes to their roster. Unquestionably, trading Marcus Smart, who has been the leader of the team for years, will give Derrick White more time to shine.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens wanted to create more balance in the lineup and sent Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston got Kristaps Porzingis in the exchange.

With White taking on the starting point guard role, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and basketball fans will have more opportunity to see him perform.

Derrick White going bald didn't save him from trolls.

Shaq and the “Chuckster,” though, may not have that much fun trolling Derrick White’s hairline. The Boston Celtics guard now cuts a new clean look, which created a buzz in the basketball community.

Also read: Mr. Sensitive' Shaquille O'Neal once threatened to knock out Charles Barkley on live TV- "Do it again, Chuck"

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault