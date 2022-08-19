“I covered all the clippings, then David came to town” — Shaquille O'Neal says he was the first great big man in San Antonio

Shaquille O'Neal fabricated a story about his encounter with David Robinson, which was the start of a decade-long beef. Although Shaq has long admitted that it was all made up, he recently gave an insight into his actions.

The big man felt he was being replaced in San Antonio when the Spurs drafted Robinson during Shaq's high school days. This left Shaq with a bad taste in his mouth. However, the beef reached its peak in 1994 after Shaq was targeted during the All-Star game.

Shaquille O'Neal has always been fueled by conflict, as he always looks to punish his opponents on the court. Seeing as there was nothing to use as motivation in his duel against Robinson, he made up the story.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," he revealed that it was all made up. Kenny Smith brought up the topic, and Shaq explained how it all played out.

"I was the first predominantly great big man in San Antonio, I covered all the clippings. Then David come to town, they put me on Page 2, 3, 4, 5 like I didn't exist. Then when I went to LSU, you know David controlled all the clippings. Then when I joined the Orlando Magic and came back home for the first game, they booed me. I'm like y'all gonna boo me when I was the first big man here. So, then I'll look at David, oh yeah remember that autograph you ain't sign for me?

"David Robinson, nicest guy I've ever met in my life. The first time I saw him in San Antonio he's like, 'Hey, big man. I like your game I wish you luck. He took pictures with me. I mean he was super nice but then when I got to San Antonio and they boo me I was like oh yeah I forgot you ain't sign that autograph that day. Yeah, it never happened, so, I love you, David Robinson."

Robinson was loved by most in the NBA. He joined the league after serving two years in the Navy and was an instant bright spot for the San Antonio Spurs.

Shaquille O'Neal had a physical altercation with Charles Barkley

(L-R) Former NBA players Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose and Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal has always used beef to motivate himself throughout his playing career, but a few got out of hand. Although Shaq could be an instigator, not every beef was his fault.

On November 10, 1999, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley got into it on the court. A foul was called against the LA Lakers that resulted in Barkley throwing the ball at Shaq, forcing Shaq to take a swing at him.

Although teammates and the coaching staff quickly intervened, they were already at each other's throats, with Barkley attempting to land punches while they were both on the floor.

However, the duo have made peace over it and are the primary providers of comic relief in the NBA on TNT. Although they often cuss each other out, they share mutual respect for each other's contributions to the game.

When the 2022-33 season starts, they will get back to analyzing the game alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

