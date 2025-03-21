Shaquille O'Neal downplays Victor Wembanyama's defensive achievements

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's dominant career has granted him a prominent voice in the sport. His opinions and commentary frequently garner significant attention.

On Friday's "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal downplayed Victor Wembanyama's defensive skills. While speaking on the criteria for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, the four-time NBA champion argued why the San Antonio Spurs center doesn’t deserve consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.

“Ever since I lost two MVP’s, I have no idea what the MVP criteria is," O'Neal said. "I always thought it meant you’re the baddest motherf***** in the league. … Say, Wembanyama is the Defensive Player of the Year. ... Team's 20 games under f***** .500. How are you the Defensive Player of the Year and your team’s not even f***** winning?”

Before Wembanyama’s sophomore season was cut short by the right shoulder deep vein thrombosis injury, he was the frontrunner for the 2024-25 DPOY award. However, per O'Neal, it seems that the Spurs' record this season didn’t mirror his performance as the team struggled to win games.

Shaquille O'Neal makes bold prediction of Wembanyama’s future after season-ending illness

Shaquille O’Neal might have controversial takes, but he also recognizes talent when he sees one.

After Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with the deep vein thrombosis sickness, O'Neal had good things to say about the French star during a Feb. 21 episode of "NBA on TNT."

"According to my doctor friends, it's common for guys that are very large, especially guys that are very tall," O'Neal said. "One thing I know about the NBA, especially the Spurs organization, they have the top medical people... I'm glad they just found it.

This is something that you can possibly not wake up from, so I'm glad they found it, and I'm glad they're taking control of the situation. ... He's a great kid. Someday, he will be the face of the league."

Sadly, his season had to end, and based on the league’s 65-game rule, he missed the chance to win the DPOY award.

