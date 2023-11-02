Shaquille O'Neal draws attention to insane break dance compilation featuring performance with Jabbawockeez

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most entertaining personalities, even a decade after his retirement from the NBA. He discusses basketball on TNT, works as a DJ overseas, appears in many advertisements, and is frequently interviewed on late-night shows and podcasts.

O'Neal didn't play in the age of social media, so he wasn't as active online as he has been since his retirement. He engages with fans, sparks debates, asks questions, posts highlights and much more. He is one of the most followed athletes on social media, ranking third in the NBA on Instagram behind LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

The Diesel recently posted a story on Instagram with a reel shared by the handle "freshest_skills," an account dedicated to pop culture and throwback videos. The reel was a compilation of Shaquille O'Neal's dancing over the years, such as during the All-Star Weekend, on the show "Inside the NBA" and more. The account "freshest_skills" captioned the post with praise for O'Neal:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Don’t judge a book by its cover, @shaq can get down!!"

Some of the clips in the compilation were of Shaquille O'Neal dancing with the group Jabbawockeez. He performed with the group during the 2009 All-Star Weekend and again during the 2019 NBA Awards. Jabbawockeez is an American hip-hop crew from San Diego, California, known for performing with masks. They won the first season of the "America's Best Dance Crew" competition.

Clips from O'Neal's dance with Jabbawockeez are used for "Inside the NBA's" famous 'Shaqtin' a Fool' segment as well.

The reel also had clips from the 2007 All-Star weekend, when O'Neal had a 'dance-off' with LeBron James and Dwight Howard. It was a battle among the three, but Shaq's confidence and moves stole the show, and fans said he undoubtedly won the battle with ease.

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal believes his team of retired legends would beat the active superstars if they could face off

Shaquille O'Neal with Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Shaquille O'Neal likes sharing hypothetical questions on his social media, getting his followers engaged in heated discussions. He will spark debates on all-time rankings, top Lakers legends, hypothetical matchups and much more. He shared a post on Instagram with two starting fives consisting of legends from different eras, titled "Team Current vs. Team Legend."

Team Current featured superstars like Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. Team Legend, on the other hand, featured Hall of Famers like Shaquille O'Neal, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

O'Neal captioned the post, saying:

"You already know my question. So here we go, I honestly don’t know. LET ME REPHRASE THAT, my team would definitely win. but this one won’t be easy. this might be the best #whatifever."

He begins by stating that he does not know who will win but chooses his team regardless, recognizing that the contest will be difficult. His followers supported his side, but several argued that Team Current had a higher chance of winning due to better spacing and shooting.

He posted a similar question a few months ago with the same current lineup, but instead of Kobe Bryant, his 'legends' team had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He believes that starting five would beat Team Current 4-2 in a seven-game series.

Poll : Who would win in a seven-game series? Team Current Team Legend 0 votes