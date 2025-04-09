Shaquille O'Neal drops bold prediction on Knicks' Playoff chances against Pistons: "I don't think they are good enough"

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal made his playoff prediction about the New York Knicks on Tuesday. During an episode of TNT's Inside the NBA, the former LA Lakers star discussed the postseason potential of the Knicks this year. According to O'Neal, he doesn't believe New York has what it takes to make it past the first round.

The Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference with a 50-28 record. With four games left in the 2024-25 NBA season, there's a chance they could start the postseason as one of the top three teams. If that happens, they could potentially be matched up against the Detroit Pistons (43-36), who are currently in sixth place.

However, with a few games still to be played, the standings could change. O'Neal addressed the Knicks' potential as the season neared its end, stating that he doesn't believe they have what it takes to advance to the next round.

"I don't think they're good enough to advance to the second round," Shaq said.

His co-host, Adam Lefkoe, asked O'Neal if he thinks New York would lose a seven-game series to Detroit.

"Oh yeah, hell yeah," Shaq replied. "Cade (Cunningham), hell yeah. Isaiah Stewart, oh yes."

This will be the Pistons' first playoff appearance since 2019. Additionally, the young core of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson will be making their playoff debuts. Even with their inexperience, O'Neal believes they can make an impact against the Knicks.

New York, meanwhile, has recent postseason experience. The previous two seasons, the team made it to the playoffs and advanced to the second round.

Knicks getting their star player back will be helpful heading into the postseason

One of the Knicks' struggles this season has been the recent availability issues of Jalen Brunson. Last month, the All-Star guard played only three games before being sidelined for the remainder of March due to an ankle injury. He also missed the first three games of April.

The two-time All-Star returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, playing 34 minutes and finishing with 15 points and six assists.

With his return, the team will head into the postseason at full strength. A healthy squad will be a major asset against the Pistons, their potential playoff matchup.

Brunson has played in 62 games this season, averaging 26.1 points, three rebounds and 7.4 assists.

