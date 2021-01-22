Shaquille O'Neal faces Twitter backlash after his critique of Donovan Mitchell on Inside The NBA

There is new beef in the NBA following the awkward exchange between Shaquille O'Neal and Donovan Mitchell after the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to seven games with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Twitter erupted soon after Shaquille O'Neal's untimely critique of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell on Inside the NBA on TNT and which immedietely went viral.

It is not the first time Shaquille O'Neal has criticized an NBA player and won't certainly be the last time. Shaq diesel has enjoyed a celebrated basketball career with four NBA Championships. His career on the court is long over but he still remains a very popular figure due to his part in Emmy-winning NBA show on TNT with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

Shaquille O'Neal's awkward exchange with Donovan Mitchell watched over 1 million times https://t.co/oHcB22M93s — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 22, 2021

In his career as a TV personality, Shaquille O'Neal has lived up to his reputation by speaking his mind no matter how controversial or brow-raising his statements may be.

After recent incidents with Rudy Gobert and James Harden, Shaq decided that his next target was going to be Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. He opened the exchange on a positive note by telling the 24-year-old that he was one of his favorite players. But soon the tone of the conversation changed with Shaq quick to point out that Mitchell lacked the talented needed to reach the next level.

“I’ve been hearing that since my rookie year.”



Spida responds to Shaq’s criticism. pic.twitter.com/F5pkBGCMdA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 22, 2021

Donovan Mitchell was poised in his follow up to Shaquille O'Neal's critique. He followed up by pointing out that since a young age, he had been hearing people talk smack about and his game.

In Mitchell's defense, he has been trending upwards the past few seasons and made his first All-Star game appearance in the 2019-2020 season. He is the heart and soul of Utah’s lineup and has been the driving force behind their dazzling start to their new campaign.

Advertisement

In their win against the Pelicans, Donovan Mitchell finished his work for the night after posting 36 points to go with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Next up, Utah Jazz will take on the Golden State Warriors.

Shaquille O'Neal is in the news every so often but rarely in recent times has it been something positive. After his constant battles with Dwight Howard over the years, Shaw seems to be picking up a new candidate to face his fire each week. People on Twitter seems to have finally had enough of Shaq and his constant criticism of modern stars.

Here are some of the best reactions following the very viral awkward exchange between Donovan Mitchell and Shaquille O'Neal

Mike Conley on Shaq's interview with Donovan Mitchell: "I don't know how you can make a statement like that regarding his progress at such a young age." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

Shaq expected him to debate with him and literally got nothing back 😂. I’m Donovan Mitchell energy for the rest of 2021. — Jerm (@IamJerm24) January 22, 2021

Here's my biggest problem. On national TV Shaq told Donovan Mitchell that he didn't think he could take his team to the next level...purposefully to get a reaction and to hear him say that he's motivated. Like he thought Don wasn't motivated before? That's just stupid. — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) January 22, 2021

Shaq has stuck his foot in it deep twice now in the past week with Christian Wood and Donovan Mitchell. https://t.co/sQCEVJ35w8 — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) January 22, 2021

I have no idea what Shaq was trying to accomplish with this, but it certainly did not go the way he thought it would.



Also like, Donovan Mitchell isn’t one of these young dudes who has plateaued. He just dropped 36 PPG in a playoff series last year. Why are you challenging him? https://t.co/QaPgwMtvlL — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

Rudy Gobert, on the TNT crew saying Donovan Mitchell is not a superstar and can only score: "Whatever they want to call us, if we keep winning games, they’re gonna have to keep watching us. … Maybe all the way until July." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 22, 2021

Donovan Mitchell just got to feel how this franchise and this fanbase have been treated by the media for 30+ years. — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) January 22, 2021

Donovan Mitchell isn't a No. 1 option on a championship team because, historically speaking, that basically means being a top-five player, which he isn't.



It's also bad for the sport when a retired legend consistently uses his platform to denigrate modern stars. — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

Ernie Johnson: “And now we bring on the star of tonight’s game for some postgame questions!”



Shaq: “How’s it feel to be garbage at basketball” — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) January 22, 2021