Shaquille O'Neal faces Twitter backlash after his critique of Donovan Mitchell on Inside The NBA

There is new beef in the NBA following the awkward exchange between Shaquille O'Neal and Donovan Mitchell after the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to seven games with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Twitter erupted soon after Shaquille O'Neal's untimely critique of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell on Inside the NBA on TNT and which immedietely went viral.
It is not the first time Shaquille O'Neal has criticized an NBA player and won't certainly be the last time. Shaq diesel has enjoyed a celebrated basketball career with four NBA Championships. His career on the court is long over but he still remains a very popular figure due to his part in Emmy-winning NBA show on TNT with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.
In his career as a TV personality, Shaquille O'Neal has lived up to his reputation by speaking his mind no matter how controversial or brow-raising his statements may be.
After recent incidents with Rudy Gobert and James Harden, Shaq decided that his next target was going to be Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. He opened the exchange on a positive note by telling the 24-year-old that he was one of his favorite players. But soon the tone of the conversation changed with Shaq quick to point out that Mitchell lacked the talented needed to reach the next level.
Donovan Mitchell was poised in his follow up to Shaquille O'Neal's critique. He followed up by pointing out that since a young age, he had been hearing people talk smack about and his game.
In Mitchell's defense, he has been trending upwards the past few seasons and made his first All-Star game appearance in the 2019-2020 season. He is the heart and soul of Utah’s lineup and has been the driving force behind their dazzling start to their new campaign.
In their win against the Pelicans, Donovan Mitchell finished his work for the night after posting 36 points to go with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Next up, Utah Jazz will take on the Golden State Warriors.
Shaquille O'Neal is in the news every so often but rarely in recent times has it been something positive. After his constant battles with Dwight Howard over the years, Shaw seems to be picking up a new candidate to face his fire each week. People on Twitter seems to have finally had enough of Shaq and his constant criticism of modern stars.
Here are some of the best reactions following the very viral awkward exchange between Donovan Mitchell and Shaquille O'Neal