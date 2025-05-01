Shaquille O'Neal has no faith in LA Lakers to retool roster after brutal playoffs loss

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 01, 2025 10:00 GMT
NBA: Finals-Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Shaquille O'Neal is not convinced the LA Lakers can improve their roster to compete better next season. [photo: Imagn]

Shaquille O’Neal did not think the LA Lakers would win Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Hall of Famer was on the money with his prediction as the Lakers lost 103-96 to the Timberwolves in front of their home fans. Despite being the third-seeded team, LA lost 4-1 to the sixth-ranked Timberwolves.

Ad

In his postgame analysis for Inside the NBA, O’Neal had this to say about his former team:

(9:40 mark)

“They have two of the top-name players on their team, but let’s just keep it real. They’re not good enough and it’s unfortunate they’re gonna be like this for a while. They’re not gonna make any moves this summer. Gotta pay two guys $50 million and up, so get used to this.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

youtube-cover
Ad

The LA Lakers have nine players under contract next season that will amount to $121.2 million, per Spotrac. LeBron James has a $52.6 million player option while Dorian Finney-Smith has the same clause for $15.3 million. The former could take a slight pay cut but the latter will reportedly look for more. Assuming both opt into their deals, the Lakers will be $18.7 million below the projected $207.8 million second apron.

Shaquille O’Neal was right. The Lakers have limited flexibility to retool the roster.

Ad

LA Lakers will need Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to improve defensively next season, per Charles Barkley

At halftime of Game 5 between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Charles Barkley said that the home team had “no sense of desperation.” Barkley added that if LeBron James and Co. wanted to, they still could not stop a "nosebleed."

Ad

After the game and considering the Lakers’ tight cap space, Barkley added to the bleak look:

“They gonna get some more athletic ability. They can’t guard anybody. They gonna have to find somebody to cover for LeBron and Luka. LeBron don’t play defense anymore. Luka can’t guard a chair. You’re gonna have to have Wilt, Kareem and Bill Russell back there blocking shots if they don’t keep anybody in front of them.”
Ad

At the very least, the Lakers need a center who can protect the rim. Minnesota badly exposed LA’s glaring hole in the middle. JJ Redick benched Jaxson Hayes since the second half of Game 4. Redick chose Maxi Kleber, who has not played since January, over Hayes in the winner-take-all Game 5.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley don’t see the LA Lakers improving the roster because of salary cap limitations.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications