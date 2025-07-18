  • home icon
Shaquille O'Neal gets called a "fat a**" in brutal tirade by OutKick's Dan Dakich over Angel Reese and RG3 drama

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 18, 2025 14:28 GMT
Shaquille O&rsquo;Neal gets called a &ldquo;fat a**&rdquo; in brutal tirade by OutKick&rsquo;s Dan Dakich over Angel Reese and RG3 drama (Source Imagn/Instagram)
Shaquille O'Neal gets called a "fat a**" in brutal tirade by OutKick's Dan Dakich over Angel Reese and RG3 drama (Source Imagn/Instagram)

Angel Reese's saga with Robert Griffin III took a new turn on Tuesday after Shaquille O'Neal threatened to "punch" the former football star. However, Outkick's Dan Dakich showed his support for Griffin on Thursday with a brutal tirade, calling the NBA legend a "fat a**."

The rant was posted on Outkick's Instagram account, where Dakich went off on O'Neal while recapping the drama between Reese and Griffin.

"The big stupid decided he is going to go after Robert Griffin after RG III posted a photo that depicted Angel Reese as a Monkey," Dakich said.

He continued to blast O'Neal while diving deep into his past.

"If you go back and take a look at Shaq's history restraining orders and all kinds of other stupid s**t, so yeah, it's Shaq, it's the big stupid," Dakich said. "I really wish RG III would say bring it big boy, bring your fat a** round here and punch me, let's see how that works out for you."
The sportscaster didn’t hold back, using a string of harsh words and called O'Neal was "full of s**t" and an "insecure baby." He also mocked his mannerisms and hurled one insult after another at the Hall of Famer.

"He is a useful idiot for a number of businesses across the country, yeah, he's done nice things but he should do nice things he makes $50 million a year," Dakich said. " ... I mean look punch me in the f*cking face, Shaq, I hope you do."
The drama started when Griffin tweeted a photo of Reese as a monkey and claimed people close to her said she hated Caitlin Clark. Reese fired back on X, and O'Neal later stepped in, threatening Griffin with violence.

Shaquille O'Neal goes in on RG3 while showing his support for Angel Reese

After Robert Griffin III's tweets about Angel Reese, the former Heisman Trophy winner received a direct threat from Shaquille O'Neal. During an appearance on the "Off The Record" podcast, O'Neal didn't mince his words while showing his support for Reese.

"RG3, tweet one more monkey post about my girl Angel Reese, and I’m punching you in the f**king face," O'Neal said on Tuesday (23:49). "Enough’s enough. I don’t usually speak up like this, but seriously, stop it. You’ve got your job, your podcast—just leave my Angel Reese alone."
O'Neal has been an avid supporter of Reese since day one, and they have the same alma mater, LSU.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

