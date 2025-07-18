Shaquille O’Neal gets called a “fat a**” in brutal tirade by OutKick’s Dan Dakich over Angel Reese and RG3 drama

Angel Reese's saga with Robert Griffin III took a new turn on Tuesday after Shaquille O'Neal threatened to &quot;punch&quot; the former football star. However, Outkick's Dan Dakich showed his support for Griffin on Thursday with a brutal tirade, calling the NBA legend a &quot;fat a**.&quot;The rant was posted on Outkick's Instagram account, where Dakich went off on O'Neal while recapping the drama between Reese and Griffin.&quot;The big stupid decided he is going to go after Robert Griffin after RG III posted a photo that depicted Angel Reese as a Monkey,&quot; Dakich said.He continued to blast O'Neal while diving deep into his past.&quot;If you go back and take a look at Shaq's history restraining orders and all kinds of other stupid s**t, so yeah, it's Shaq, it's the big stupid,&quot; Dakich said. &quot;I really wish RG III would say bring it big boy, bring your fat a** round here and punch me, let's see how that works out for you.&quot;The sportscaster didn’t hold back, using a string of harsh words and called O'Neal was &quot;full of s**t&quot; and an &quot;insecure baby.&quot; He also mocked his mannerisms and hurled one insult after another at the Hall of Famer.&quot;He is a useful idiot for a number of businesses across the country, yeah, he's done nice things but he should do nice things he makes $50 million a year,&quot; Dakich said. &quot; ... I mean look punch me in the f*cking face, Shaq, I hope you do.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe drama started when Griffin tweeted a photo of Reese as a monkey and claimed people close to her said she hated Caitlin Clark. Reese fired back on X, and O'Neal later stepped in, threatening Griffin with violence.Shaquille O'Neal goes in on RG3 while showing his support for Angel ReeseAfter Robert Griffin III's tweets about Angel Reese, the former Heisman Trophy winner received a direct threat from Shaquille O'Neal. During an appearance on the &quot;Off The Record&quot; podcast, O'Neal didn't mince his words while showing his support for Reese.&quot;RG3, tweet one more monkey post about my girl Angel Reese, and I’m punching you in the f**king face,&quot; O'Neal said on Tuesday (23:49). &quot;Enough’s enough. I don’t usually speak up like this, but seriously, stop it. You’ve got your job, your podcast—just leave my Angel Reese alone.&quot;O'Neal has been an avid supporter of Reese since day one, and they have the same alma mater, LSU.