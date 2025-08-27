Shaquille O'Neal gifts Kobe Bryant's mother late legend's restored $49,000 SUV on special day to honor his legacy

Shaquille O'Neal did something special for the late great Kobe Bryant's birthday. O'Neal and Bryant had been close friends before Bryant died in 2020. Their relationship dates all the way back to the late 90s when the dynamic duo teamed up with the LA Lakers. Although their friendship and brotherhood had a rocky start due to their pride in being the face of the LA Lakers franchise, they eventually buried the hatchet as they got older. Since then, both had been good friends and supported each one in whatever they did in their post-playing careers. Now with Bryant, O'Neal has continued to show his basketball brother some love by supporting his loved ones. On August 23, the basketball world celebrated Kobe's 47th birthday. The &quot;Big Diesel&quot; went out of his way to gift Bryant's mother with their old family car. Shaq, in collaboration with Effortless Motors, restored the Bryant family's old 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser, which has a trending value of $49,000. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShaquille O'Neal's daughter pays tribute to Kobe BryantWhen you hear the name Kobe Bryant, there's no denying how much of an iconic figure he is in the world of basketball. The &quot;Black Mamba&quot; has inspired many athletes, both in basketball and other sports. It was his never-say-die mentality that encouraged young athletes to keep pushing past their limits. The same can be said for Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O’Neal. She went on social media to pay her respects to Bryant on what would have been his 47th birthday. Apparently, Kobe also inspired the young O'Neal, as she revealed in her birthday message that the LA Lakers legend taught her a few tricks. “Keep one foot in front of the other and jus keep on goin… I’m still tryna do what you taught me mane,” Me'arah wrote. &quot;Happy birthday goat. Love you past life.”Based on that message alone, it's clear that Kobe Bryant was also close with Shaquille O'Neal's family. What is your favorite memory of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant playing together for the LA Lakers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.