Shaquille O'Neal on giving Giannis Antetokounmpo a nickname: “All these other fake supermans can’t even compare”

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal recently appeared on the “Hoop Genius” podcast to speak about the current state of the league. Shaq has never been shy about sharing his opinion about the current NBA and its players. One name that came up in the conversation was Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"You know I gave him the title Superman because how he plays because what he does, he plays hard and it's all about him. It's all about his team." - Shaquille O'Neal

One of the highest praises a player can get from O'Neal is him giving them the "Superman" label. Shaq has long considered himself the NBA's "Superman" and even starred in the movie "Steel" which was an adaptation of the Superman story.

O'Neal didn't appreciate Dwight Howard using the moniker of Superman when he was playing in the NBA.

"He doesn't want his team up with the other great stars. He's not like, you know, I'm going to Miami, I'm going to LA I'm playing in a smaller town in Milwaukee." - Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal also spoke to Giannis about staying with the Bucks in Milwaukee. This is a big deal and bucks a trend of small market players leaving their team during free agency or trying to force a trade. We saw Kevin Durant leave Oklahoma City for the Warriors and Anthony Davis request a trade from the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo not seeking to team up with another superstar is also rare in this age of what’s been labeled as “player empowerment”. The biggest example is LeBron James leaving the Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Giannis and The Bucks' Hot Start

The Milwaukee Bucks started the current NBA season with a 10-2 record, the best in the Eastern Conference. This is despite All-Star Khris Middleton not playing yet this year. Giannis Antetokounmpo has started off the season very strongly.

Giannis has been dominant this season, averaging 31.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game to open up the year. If he can keep that type of pace up, he will definitely be in the MVP conversation. The Bucks have won their first nine games of the season and have only lost two of their last three, of which Antetokounmpo did not play.

Bucks Lead @BucksLead Bucks' latest injury report for tomorrow's game:



Giannis (knee)- Probable

Grayson Allen (non-covid illness)- Probable

MarJon Beauchamp (calf)- Probable

Khris Middleton (wrist)- Out

Jrue Holiday (ankle)- Out

Pat Connaughton (calf)- Out

Joe Ingles (knee)- Out

AJ Green (nose)- Out Bucks' latest injury report for tomorrow's game:Giannis (knee)- ProbableGrayson Allen (non-covid illness)- ProbableMarJon Beauchamp (calf)- ProbableKhris Middleton (wrist)- OutJrue Holiday (ankle)- OutPat Connaughton (calf)- OutJoe Ingles (knee)- OutAJ Green (nose)- Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the team’s game tomorrow against the Atlanta Hawks. His presence has been missed in the lineup and if he comes back healthy the team should keep on rolling and a high playoff seed out of the Eastern Conference.

Poll : 0 votes