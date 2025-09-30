Shaquille O'Neal goes berserk with ‘barbecue chicken alert’ after dominating streetball legend

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal went berserk during a one-on-one game with streetball legend George Papoutsis on Monday. The former Lakers star went off on Papoutsis while putting out a &quot;barbecue chicken alert&quot; with his dominating performance.O'Neal shared a clip of his contest against the social media icon on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning it with a sly jab at Papoutsis.&quot;Had to show one of my favorite people @thereal.georgemessiah what barbecue chicken alert means,&quot; Shaq captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe term &quot;barbecue chicken alert&quot; was made famous by Shaq at the end of his playing career and was meant to denote an easier opponent in the paint. O'Neal first uttered the phrase in 2009 after dropping 45 points against the Raptors while suiting up for the Suns.&quot;I think I’m the only player who looks at each and every center in the league and says, ‘That’s barbecue chicken down there,'&quot; O’Neal said.Over the years, O'Neal has continued to use this term as a catchphrase on Inside the NBA, but showcased its true meaning to the streetball legend on Monday. The duo played one-on-one during the launch of Shaq's latest product, the Shaq-a-licious XL gummies, held at Pier 36 in New York City.The event, while intended to promote Shaquille O'Neal's latest venture, offered a variety of activities for children to enjoy. Additionally, Papoutsis was invited to compete against Shaq in a first-to-score wins game, which O'Neal won easily with a skyhook shot.Although Shaq did hold an unfair advantage due to his height, Papoutsis is well known for his ball-handling skills and trick shots. However, the New York icon was unable to get the win against the former MVP, marking his second loss against an NBA player.Shaquille O'Neal once showed love to Houston Rockets legend as the most &quot;underrated&quot; player in the NBAShaquille O'Neal is one of the more critical ex-NBA players, with the big man known to offer tough love to his peers. The former champion isn't afraid to speak his mind and is always on the fence when discussing big men in the NBA.During an appearance on &quot;The Big Podcast&quot; in April, O'Neal showed love to Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon.&quot;[Most] Underrated is Hakeem Olajuwon,&quot; Shaq said. &quot;He doesn’t get the credit he should. You always talk about these great big men, and I love that my name is brought up.&quot;You gotta put him in there. He was the only guy that I really couldn’t check. I really couldn’t understand him. So, he was underrated because he didn’t get a lot of props.&quot;Shaq showing love to Olajuwon is a rare sight, but with the big man dominating the league and leading the Rockets to two NBA titles, he remains one of the greatest centers the game has ever seen.