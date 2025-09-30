  • home icon
  • Shaquille O'Neal goes berserk with ‘barbecue chicken alert’ after dominating streetball legend

Shaquille O'Neal goes berserk with ‘barbecue chicken alert’ after dominating streetball legend

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 30, 2025 14:15 GMT
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal goes berserk with ‘barbecue chicken alert’ after dominating streetball legend (Source: Imagn)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal went berserk during a one-on-one game with streetball legend George Papoutsis on Monday. The former Lakers star went off on Papoutsis while putting out a "barbecue chicken alert" with his dominating performance.

O'Neal shared a clip of his contest against the social media icon on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning it with a sly jab at Papoutsis.

"Had to show one of my favorite people @thereal.georgemessiah what barbecue chicken alert means," Shaq captioned the post.
The term "barbecue chicken alert" was made famous by Shaq at the end of his playing career and was meant to denote an easier opponent in the paint. O'Neal first uttered the phrase in 2009 after dropping 45 points against the Raptors while suiting up for the Suns.

"I think I’m the only player who looks at each and every center in the league and says, ‘That’s barbecue chicken down there,'" O’Neal said.
Over the years, O'Neal has continued to use this term as a catchphrase on Inside the NBA, but showcased its true meaning to the streetball legend on Monday. The duo played one-on-one during the launch of Shaq's latest product, the Shaq-a-licious XL gummies, held at Pier 36 in New York City.

The event, while intended to promote Shaquille O'Neal's latest venture, offered a variety of activities for children to enjoy. Additionally, Papoutsis was invited to compete against Shaq in a first-to-score wins game, which O'Neal won easily with a skyhook shot.

Although Shaq did hold an unfair advantage due to his height, Papoutsis is well known for his ball-handling skills and trick shots. However, the New York icon was unable to get the win against the former MVP, marking his second loss against an NBA player.

Shaquille O'Neal once showed love to Houston Rockets legend as the most "underrated" player in the NBA

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the more critical ex-NBA players, with the big man known to offer tough love to his peers. The former champion isn't afraid to speak his mind and is always on the fence when discussing big men in the NBA.

During an appearance on "The Big Podcast" in April, O'Neal showed love to Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

"[Most] Underrated is Hakeem Olajuwon," Shaq said. "He doesn’t get the credit he should. You always talk about these great big men, and I love that my name is brought up.
"You gotta put him in there. He was the only guy that I really couldn’t check. I really couldn’t understand him. So, he was underrated because he didn’t get a lot of props."

Shaq showing love to Olajuwon is a rare sight, but with the big man dominating the league and leading the Rockets to two NBA titles, he remains one of the greatest centers the game has ever seen.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

