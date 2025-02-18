Shaquille O'Neal hails 7x NASCAR champion after impressive podium performance in Daytona 500

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal congratulated seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson for his stellar performance in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Johnson, who's now the majority team owner of Legacy Motor Club, got back behind the wheel and placed third in the race.

O'Neal reposted a video of Johnson celebrating his finish on his Instagram stories. Shaq congratulated the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion for his impressive podium performance.

"Congrats @JimmieJohnson on the big race," O'Neal wrote on his Instagram stories on Monday.

Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram Stories

Now being an owner of the team, Jimmie Johnson's third-place finish hit differently for him. He was surprised by how much emotions he felt after the race knowing that he was positively progressing as a leader for Legacy Motor Club.

“This feels incredible,” Johnson admitted. “I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner, and it’s really opened up a different set of emotions.”

To add the cherry on top, John Hunter Nemechek, another Legacy Motor Club driver, finished fifth place in the Daytona 500.

“To have our cars come out and be this strong… this Toyota was rocket ship fast. I’m just smiling inside and out,” Johnson added.

Shaquille O'Neal designs Jimmie Johnson's car

Shaquille O'Neal was responsible for Jimmie Johnson's car at the Daytona 500. Apparently, the challenge started on X, formerly on Twitter, wherein O'Neal playfully bantered with Johnson for deciding to still race at 49 years old. The two legends then decided to put a wager on Johnson's car via a free-throw competition.

Ultimately, Shaq won the contest, which earned him the right to design Johnson's vehicle. O'Neal went back to his roots for the race as Jimmie's number 84 car had the design of the vintage Orlando Magic uniform from the early 90s. While it was Johnson who was behind the wheel and placed third in the race, his car was dubbed as the 'Shaqmobile'.

Shaquille O'Neal can now add designing NASCAR vehicles to his long list of accolades he's achieved outside of basketball. It must've been a good feeling for the Big Diesel to witness his personalized car place in the podium of the Daytona 500.

