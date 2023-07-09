The 1995 NBA Finals featured two of the best centers in league history, as a young Shaquille O'Neal of Orlando Magic went up against Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon.

This battle ended with a sweep for the Houston Rockets, who didn't let the Magic come within any kind of distance.

Shaquille O'Neal, a player who relied heavily on brute force, was clearly outclassed by the Nigerian basketball player. The former LSU Tiger averaged 28 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.5 blocks while shooting almost 60% from the field.

On the other end, Olajuwon provided the Rockets with 32.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks a night.

It was the first appearance for Big Diesel in the NBA finals in his third year in the league. Reflecting on the finals matchup with Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal gave credit to his opponent's skills and said:

"Hakeem is Aquaman. Because he's so fluid," said O'Neal in a story shared by SI.com.

This loss made O'Neal reinvent himself and not just rely on his strength to get to the basket. After moving to Los Angeles Lakers two years later, the 1992 first-overall pick became an unstoppable force in the NBA. Teaming up with the late Kobe Bryant, the two dominated and tallied a three-peat from 2000-2003.

Shaquille O'Neal and his Magic teammates were outclassed by Hakeem Olajuwon's Rockets

It was youth vs experience during the 1995 NBA Finals, and it proved that you need more than skills to overcome a championship contender in the league.

Shaquille O'Neal was surrounded by shooters Nick Anderson and Dennis Scott, veteran forward Horace Grant, and NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Olajuwon had his Phi Slamma Jama fraternity brother Clyde Drexler helping with the scoring. Robert Horry, Mario Elie, and Kenny Smith rounded up the starting five, with all of them creating space through their three-point shooting.

With Shaq-Penny and Olajuwon-Drexler duos canceling each other out, it was up to the supporting cast to step up and create the difference.

Unsung heroes in the 1995 NBA Finals for the Rockets were Kenny Smith, Mario Elie, and sixth man Sam Cassell. The three allowed 'The Dream' to create better inside the paint while keeping the man-to-man defense honest.

On the other hand, Nick Anderson had a prime chance of getting the first win for the Orlando Magic in the series but missed four crucial free throws in Game 1.

Clearly, the Houston Rockets' experience overcame the young Orlando Magic in '95.

