Shaquille O'Neal highlights 5 NBA players that have nothing left to prove; list leaves out Kevin Durant

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal shared a thought-provoking story on Instagram that has caused a debate among NBA fans. Shaq is well-known for his skills on the court, but he has also established himself as an influential presence on social media. The Hall of Famer's expression certainly holds value, as he played 19 seasons and won four championships.

Five NBA players were featured in the post, which was originally from the page "hoopsxcenter," with the caption "Only NBA players that have nothing left to prove."

Shaquille O'Neal highlights 5 NBA players who have nothing left to prove (via Instagram)

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard were among the athletes on this distinguished list. It's interesting that Kevin Durant wasn't on this list.

The Elite Five: A Closer Look

Shaq O'Neal's Elite Five (via Instagram)

The Denver Nuggets won the title under Serbian center, Nikola Jokic's direction last season. He was also awarded the Finals MVP in the 2022–23 season. The 28-year-old achieved the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, commonly known as the ‘Greek Freak,’ led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship since 1971 and was awarded the Finals MVP. He has gotten seven All-Star selections, including being named as an All-Star captain in 2019, 2020, and 2023. In 2019 and 2020, Antetokounmpo won back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player Awards.

At only 26, with much of his peak yet, the Bucks superstar has the potential to become one of the greatest players in the league.

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors point guard, is widely regarded as the greatest shooter to ever grace the NBA court. He has revolutionized basketball with his exceptional shooting skills. He is a four-time NBA champion and the only player to win an MVP award unanimously.

King James has made a name for himself as one of the NBA's top players. James, the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, continues to dominate the game even in his 30s. The four-time NBA champion's longevity and achievements have solidified his status in the basketball verse.

It's interesting to note that Shaquille O'Neal and James had teamed up when the latter was a rookie and had just a couple of seasons of experience.

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most fascinating characters in the NBA, and he largely lets his play speak for itself. Kawhi, a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, is known for his defensive prowess and exceptional scoring ability. Bringing Toronto its first NBA championship has been one of the 2x DPOY's career's greatest achievements.

Given that these superstars have checked off all the necessary boxes to leave the ideal legacy in their wake, Shaquille O'Neal's appraisal seems right on.

Though there is no disputing Shaquille O'Neal's list, Kevin Durant's omission raises concerns about the standards used to decide who has "nothing left to prove.".