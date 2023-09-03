Shaquille O'Neal once hilariously called out Charles Barkley who didn't abide by his own rule: "Can't hit somebody and run backwards"

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are among the most formidable frontcourt players in basketball history, and their witty on-screen banter makes "Inside the NBA" a must-watch for viewers.

Inside the NBA includes a popular segment known as "Shaqtin' a Fool," in which O'Neal highlights the most comical and often head-scratching moments from the NBA, including player blunders and mishaps on the court.

In one episode, the "Chuckster" found himself in the spotlight as he was nominated and declared a winner of the "Shaqtin' a Fool" segment.

In an episode from April 2023, Barkley poked fun at Rudy Gobert infamously punching Kyle Anderson.

The punching incident took place in the Timberwolves' season finale, leading to Gobert's absence in Minnesota's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves lost that match 108-102 in overtime, causing them to miss out on securing the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Recreating the punch, after giving Kenny "The Jet" Smith's shoulder a playful tap, Barkley squared up and humorously took steps backward.

"You can't hit somebody and run backwards," Barkley said.

However, Shaq and the rest of the team wasted no time in fact-checking Barkley's claim, revealing evidence that he had, in fact, punched someone and then executed a backward retreat.

The clip included footage from both Barkley's playing career and his time as a television personality, In a perfect twist of irony, the footage showcased a clip of Barkley playfully punching Shaq and then comically walking backward.

O'Neal, known for his playful jabs at Barkley, teased Barkley for his quickly disproven statement.

"He gave us some free advice, but we checked the receipts," O'Neal said.

Charles Barkley takes Shaquille O'Neal joke in good spirits

Shaq and Barkley are known for their frequent arguments, with Shaq typically leaning on his "rings" argument. However, in this instance, both of them had playful and good-natured responses.

"That's really good. You got me back. I like that," Barkley said.

Smith then added his own jest to the mix:

"Told you that you wasn't no tough guy!" he told Barkley.

"Moonwalkin'!" he added.

While Barkley may not have championship rings, he can proudly hold the No. 1 ranking on "Shaqtin' a Fool" as a unique achievement.

