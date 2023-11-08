Shaquille O'Neal issues savage 3-word response to Dwight Howard's ex for cheating allegations 

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best basketball players of all time, but for someone as popular as him, controversies are seldom away from him. In one such controversy, he has been accused by Dwight Howard's ex-girlfriend, Royce Reed, of cheating..

O'Neal responded to the allegations, as per an interview with Carlos King on "Reality with The King." The interview clip was uploaded on Instagram by The Neighborhood Talk.

"Somebody needs money," O'Neal said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers legend refuted the cheating allegations Reed threw at him. Reed had said that O'Neal sent "flirty" messages to her while he was still married to Shaundie Henderson.

Reed is known for being part of VH1's "Basketball Wives" and also appeared in movies titled "First Lady" and "Call Time." She has a child with her ex-boyfriend Dwight Howard, Braylon.

Following cheating allegations, Shaquille O'Neal makes a subtle comment on X

When it comes to high-profile celebrities or former athletes like Shaquille O'Neal, allegations and scandals are often part of their lives.

Following Reeds' cheating allegations, O'Neal made a subtle comment on Twitter, where he mentioned the value of enjoying one's life, devoid of any unwanted "drama, conflict or stress."

"The older you get the more you realize how precious life is," O'Neal said. "You have no desire for drama, conflict or stress. You just want good friends, a cozy home, a food on the table, and people who make you happy."

Expand Tweet

From Shaquille O'Neal's comments, focusing on outside noise or distractions will adds to his stress. He would instead prefer the company of good friends while having a nice home with "food on the table".

At 51 and enjoying his retirement, wanting to enjoy the little things is how he wants to go about his everyday life without stressing over other things.. Looking at how Shaq is now, post-NBA life, it seems that he prefers not paying too much attention to outside drama.